New Mexico lawmakers told more funding need to fight human trafficking

Oct. 5—Advocates of human trafficking victims told New Mexico lawmakers Tuesday the crime likely affects at least hundreds of men, women and children in the state, and more must be done to address it.

Michael DeBernardi, CEO of The Life Link — a Santa Fe-based nonprofit that provides services for human trafficking victims, as well as other clients struggling with homelessness and behavioral health challenges — told members of the legislative Indian Affairs Committee it's difficult to track victim counts, but his organization has seen a growing number of survivors in need of aid.

The Life Link provided services to 149 victims in 2019, 137 in 2020 and 187 in 2021, he said.

"We need a lot of funding," DeBernardi told lawmakers. "The more we put the word out about trafficking and raise awareness in the state, the more victims come through our doors seeking services."

Maintaining staff also is a challenge, he said, explaining employees trying to help survivors suffering from emotional, physical and psychological trauma after years of trafficking experiences face intense work and must be resilient.

Survivors often arrive with nothing but the clothes they are wearing and need basic resources, DeBernardi added.

He and others who spoke about the issue said human trafficking — which DeBernardi called "modern-day slavery" — isn't always a crime involving the sex worker industry.

He cited high-profile case in northwestern New Mexico in which a black-market cannabis operation was accused of luring Chinese immigrant workers to the Navajo Nation and forcing them to toil on illegal marijuana farms.

Many times, DeBernardi said, human trafficking victims are forced to perform menial jobs for little, if any, pay.

Frank Zubia, director of the New Mexico Crime Victim Reparation Commission, told lawmakers his agency is planning to ask the Legislature for $3 million to support human trafficking victims.

Much of the money for victims services currently comes from the federal government, the advocates told the committee.

Story continues

Sen. Shannon Pinto, D-Gallup, noted victims often are left with no money to go forward with their lives, seek help or move back home.

In addition to allocating funding, advocates suggested the Legislature designate missing people reports as crime cases, which would lead to more investigations.

Maureen Lomahaptewa, a victims advocate for The Life Link, said human trafficking plays a role in the plight of murdered and missing Indigenous women in the state.

It can be difficult to uncover cases on tribal lands, she said, where there's a lot of "hush-hush, a lot of people don't want to talk. They don't feel they have a voice."

DeBernardi said The Life Link set up a help line — 505-438-3733 — which allows victims to send text messages seeking help if they cannot make a call openly in the presence of their traffickers.

Over the last year, 988 people called the hotline, he said, including those who saw activity they thought was human trafficking.

Data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline shows it received 10,583 reports in 2020, with more than 50 from

New Mexico. DeBernardi said in an interview after the hearing that while many people believe human trafficking victims are being smuggled across the border, in New Mexico "98 percent of all victims are Americans, New Mexicans."