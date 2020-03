MEXICO CITY, March 20 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday that Mexico will allow the United States to return to Mexico Central American migrants caught trying to enter the United States illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, Ebrard noted that Mexico will not permit the United States to send back migrants detained on the joint frontier who are not Mexican or Central American. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Dave Graham)