Mexico: Lightning storm ignited gas leak in Gulf

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Monday that a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak, set off a strange subaquatic fireball seen last week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Petroleos Mexicanos said an intense storm of rain and lightning on July 2 forced the company to shut off pumping stations serving the offshore rig near where the fire occurred.

Simultaneously, the leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said.

Pemex sent fire control boats to pump more water over the flames and no one was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field. It said no crude oil was spilled. Pemex said it was repairing the pumps and investigating the cause of the gas leak.

The accident unleashed a subaquatic fireball that appeared to boil the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and drew a hail of criticism from environmentalists.

Greenpeace Mexico said the fire, which took five hours to extinguish, “demonstrates the serious risks that Mexico’s fossil fuel model poses for the environment and people’s safety.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has bet heavily on drilling more wells and buying or building oil refineries. He touts oil as “the best business in the world.”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg reposted a video clip of the fireball on her Twitter account.

“Meanwhile the people in power call themselves ‘climate leaders’ as they open up new oilfields, pipelines and coal power plants — granting new oil licenses exploring future oil drilling sites,” Thunberg wrote. “This is the world they are leaving for us.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to scrap face coverings as UK ministers prepare to ease restrictions

    Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to scrap the legal requirement to wear face coverings in Scotland, after UK ministers said masks are to become a matter of “personal choice” south of the border. While the First Minister has said face coverings in shops and on public transport will probably be "required" after Scotland's Freedom Day, planned for Aug 9, she is yet to decide whether this will be backed up by law. Senior figures within Scotland's hospitality industry called for the requirement to b

  • 'Eye of fire' burns in the Gulf of Mexico

    An underwater oil pipeline leaked and ignited, creating an "eye of fire" that burned on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.

  • India’s cryptocurrency investors are playing with fire

    The cryptocurrency ecosystem in India has raised issues pertaining to payment solutions, taxation, and legal status, which could all be sorted if the RBI clarifies its long-term view.

  • Cyprus forest fire that killed 4 now under control

    A deadly brush fire that claimed four lives and has been described as the most destructive blaze in Cyprus' 61-year history as an independent republic is now fully under control, Cypriot authorities said Monday. Cyprus’ Forestry Department said more than 600 people managed to contain the blaze early Monday after scorching more than 55 square kilometers (21 square miles), forcing the evacuation of nine villages and burning down homes, businesses, orchards and forest. Fire crews remain on the scene in case the blaze reignites amid temperatures reaching 35 C (95 F).

  • Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

    As the sun rose over Sydney's beaches on Monday halfway into a two-week lockdown, a few surfers were spotted hitting the famous Bondi waves. Sydney went into lockdown on June 26 as authorities in New South Wales (NSW) state tried to contain a fast-spreading outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant in Australia's largest city. More than a million people in downtown Sydney and the city's eastern suburbs were already under lockdown because of the outbreak, but health authorities said they needed to expand restrictions after more COVID-19 cases were recorded.

  • WSJ Opinion: Two Big Victories at the Supreme Court

    Journal Editorial Report: State voting laws and charitable donors win protections. Image: Matt York/Associated Press

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.

  • Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

    Israel's parliament was set to vote Monday on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it's a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel's Arab minority, while supporters say it's needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel's Jewish character. The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.

  • 8 Rich Child Stars Who Stepped Away From Fame

    Some of Hollywood's biggest stars -- like Reese Witherspoon and Leonardo DiCaprio -- got their start early in life and found continued success as time went on. Others found major success early on but...

  • Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 28, with 117 missing

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The death toll from a collapsed Miami-area condominium rose to 28 on Monday after the controlled demolition of the remainder of the building on Sunday night enabled rescuers to expand their search, officials said. Earlier in the day, officials reported pulling three other bodies from the wreckage. Another 117 people remained missing 11 days after the 12-story residential building collapsed in Surfside, Florida, prompting a search-and-rescue effort that has continued almost around the clock, pausing only for bad weather, dangerous shifting of the rubble, and the demolition.

  • Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of marriage

    Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, making them the longest married presidential couple in history. (July 4)

  • Chinese space station takes stunning pictures of earth

    EARTH FROM ABOVE: A panoramic camera on China's new space station captures stunning images of the earth.

  • DeSantis' chief of staff reportedly inquired about postponement of Trump's Sarasota rally

    DeSantis' chief of staff reportedly inquired about postponement of Trump's Sarasota rally

  • News: Cowboys’ 2nd draft steal, Byron Jones 1 year later, longest 4th downs

    Also examined, carrying just 2 QBs and RBs, Damontae Kazee's upside, and why veteran Carlos Watkins could be fighting for a roster spot.

  • Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy

    A leaked health ministry document has prompted calls in Thailand for medical staff inoculated against COVID-19 to be given a booster of an mRNA vaccine, after it included a comment that such a move could dent public confidence in Sinovac Biotech's vaccine. It was confirmed by Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as being authentic. It included a comment from an unnamed official who recommended authorities do not give a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine to frontline health workers, because such a move would be "admitting that the Sinovac vaccine is not effective".

  • Bucks' playoff toughness should help them win championship

    As much as the oddsmakers may argue otherwise, there’s an excellent chance the Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their lone NBA title by winning it all again. Sure, the Bucks go into the NBA Finals as underdogs to the Phoenix Suns, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The uncertain health situation of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it only natural to feel skeptical about the Bucks’ chances. Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason.

  • Is Hunter Biden’s art worth $500,000? Here’s what a curator has to say

    When most professional artists begin their careers, they are often lucky not to starve. This general rule, like most rules, does not apply if you are the son of the president of the United States.

  • Jimmy Carter shared in a recent interview that he watches PBS, CNN, and MSNBC, but steers clear of Fox and social media

    The former and now longest living president in US history described his daily news diet as a "very good balance."

  • Dior returns to the real-world runway with textured show

    Dior ventured back into the real world Monday after more than a year away, with an in-person show for its fall-winter 2021-22 Haute Couture collection in Paris. Most fashion houses opted to continue with digital shows and presentations as the couture season got under way, but Dior hosted two live shows. The shows took place at Dior’s favorite venue, a temporary structure in the garden of the Musée Rodin.

  • Giants unveil City Connect uniforms featuring Golden Gate Bridge

    The Giants will wear the City Connect uniforms next weekend against the Washington Nationals and every Tuesday home game for the remainder of the season.