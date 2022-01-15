New Mexico man accused in teen's death arrested on new charges

Jan. 15—New Mexico State Police filed new charges Thursday against Mario Guizar-Anchondo, 19, who was accused in the shooting death of 17-year-old Ivan Perez in 2020.

Officers pulled over Guizar-Anchondo on Jan. 8 for speeding on N.M. 599, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Wednesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. They saw saw two juvenile passengers in the vehicle, along with a "tin foil narcotic pipe" and a rifle.

The officers seized the vehicle and conducted a search after a warrant was approved Jan. 9.

Inside, they found a small bag containing 26 grams of cocaine and 13 "heroin pills," the affidavit said. They also found three firearms, a digital scale and more drug paraphernalia.

Guizar-Anchondo told police the car belonged to his father and that his brother had driven it the night before, the affidavit said. He denied knowing anything about the bag of drugs.

He was charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

In August 2020, Guizar-Anchondo was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the death of Perez, who was shot and killed in a parking lot of The Bluffs at Tierra Contenta apartment complex. In September 2021, state prosecutors dropped the charges, citing a need for further review and investigation, court records show.