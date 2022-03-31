New Mexico man arrested in connection with Abilene Chase Bank robbery

The man arrested for Tuesday's robbery of Chase Bank, 3250 Rebecca Lane, is suspected in bank robberies in other states since June 2021, according to a federal court document.

In a federal criminal complaint released Thursday afternoon, Enriquez is accused of committing a bank robbery and using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Enriquez had a hearing Thursday afternoon in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker in the U.S. District Court in the Federal Building in downtown Abilene.

Enriquez of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was in Taylor County Jail from Tuesday until Thursday, when he was released to an unspecified federal agency, according to online jail records.

According to the court document, Enriquez allegedly entered the bank at 9:20 a.m., brandished a firearm and "told the teller he had a 'withdrawal' as he pointed the firearm at the teller." The teller handed over money in the cash drawer.

The suspect then walked out of the bank and drove away in a Chevrolet Suburban with a Mississippi license plate, based on cellphone video footage shot by a witness. The vehicle's description and license plate were shared with area law enforcement.

At 10:07 a.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over the suspect vehicle, which also included a woman and two children. All the vehicle occupants were transported to Abilene for questioning.

The investigation going forward is being handled by the FBI, Abilene police said.

More: Update: New Mexico man in custody for Abilene Chase Bank robbery Tuesday

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: New Mexico man arrested in connection with Abilene Chase Bank