Mexico man arrested in shooting death of his stepson, 27, in Mexico

Aug. 8—MEXICO — The Maine State Police arrested a suspect Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday in Mexico.

Thomas Tellier, 52, of Mexico was arrested in Mexico on a murder charge related to the shooting death of his stepson, Nicholas Trynor, 27, also of Mexico, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting at 32 Intervale Ave.

Mexico and Rumford police found Trynor dead at the scene, officials said.

Detectives with the state police Major Crimes Unit were called to assist with the investigation. They gathered evidence throughout the night, leading to Tellier's arrest Sunday, according to police.

Tellier was taken to the Oxford County Jail in South Paris. He is expected to be arraigned this week at Oxford County Superior Court, according to Moss.