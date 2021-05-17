New Mexico man charged with felony murder in Kansas City, Kansas killing

Bill Lukitsch
·1 min read

A man from New Mexico faces a charge of felony murder in the shooting death of a Kansas City, Kansas, man whose body was discovered last week.

Guadalupe Benitez-Pizarro, 35, of Sante Fe, New Mexico, has been charged with second-degree felony murder in the killing, police announced Monday evening. He is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail on $250,000 bond.

The victim is Francisco Herrera-Flores, 38, of Kansas City, Kansas. He was found dead on May 11 around 1:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Sortor Drive.

Police say the homicide remains under investigation by the department’s major case unit. The department is encouraging anyone with information about the killing to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

