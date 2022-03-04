New Mexico man charged in Hartford cold case murder from 2008

A New Mexico man has been charged with murder in connection with the May 3, 2008 shooting of a Hartford man, the state criminal division’s cold case unit announced Friday.

Mark White, 44, of Albuquerque, is charged with killing Jumar Joiner, who was 25 when he was gunned down on West Morningside Street. White was being held in lieu of $1 million bond and was scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on March 17.

At the time of the shooting, Hartford police said Joiner’s friends took him to a hospital and he was later pronounced dead. They did not release any information about the circumstances of the shooting or a suspect, but said it did not appear to be gang-related.

The cold case unit was established in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney in May 1998 to focus on long-unsolved crimes. The unit includes inspectors and prosecutors from the Division of Criminal Justice and investigators with Hartford police, state police, the state Department of Correction and at various times, other local, state and national law enforcement agencies.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

HARTFORD - Police have released the name of a 25-year-old man who died late Saturday after he was shot outside a house at 21 W. Morningside St.