Mexico man charged with threatening Lewiston post office worker

Nov. 7—LEWISTON — A Mexico man was arrested Tuesday in Portland on a charge on threatening a worker at the Lewiston post office earlier in the day, Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said.

Dillion Lavallee, 29, was reportedly in the post office parking lot at 49 Ash St. making comments about harming a postal worker Tuesday morning, St. Laurent said in a news release.

Lavallee was identified by witnesses familiar with him, several of whom are postal workers. He was found in Portland and arrested. Two firearms were found during a search of his vehicle, St. Laurent said.

Lavallee was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon (attempt) and remains at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $2,000 cash bail, St. Laurent said.

The post office was locked down most of the day due to the threat.

