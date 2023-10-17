New Mexico man faces kidnapping, neglect charges

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Alexander Taylor Minton Sr. likely won't see his home in New Mexico for a while after the events of Aug. 18, which include allegations in Tippecanoe County of kidnapping his 2-year-old child and a police chase that ended in Fountain County.

Tippecanoe County prosecutors charged Minton on Friday with domestic battery, two counts of intimidation, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and false informing. His charges were unsealed on Tuesday.

Minton has not had his Tippecanoe County initial hearing yet, but is ordered held without bond until that hearing.

Minton fled Tippecanoe County into Fountain County, where deputies used stop sticks to end Minton's flight from officers, according to prosecutors. He's been jailed there since his arrest, a person at the Fountain County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Fountain County prosecutors charged Minton with criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent. His Fountain County trial is scheduled for Jan. 17, according to online court records.

Minton, 30, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, his child and the child's mother, Brittany Chambers, came to Indiana a few days before the Aug. 18 incidents to evade a domestic battery incident in New Mexico, according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 18, Minton jerked his child from Chambers' arms and left in a Dodge Charger, according to prosecutors, who said Minton threatened to kill himself and the child.

He returned to Chambers' residence on Ferry Street later that afternoon and tried to persuade her to get into the car, but she called police instead.

When officers arrived at the Ferry Street home, Minton gave police a fake name, then sped away, narrowly missing an officer, according to prosecutors.

Officers did not pursue Minton for long, instead alerting other police agencies that Minton was a focus of an investigation. A short time later, he turned up in Fountain County, where deputies pursued him, putting out stop sticks near Covington, according to Tippecanoe County prosecutors.

