New Mexico man indicted in November stabbing death at an Ash Street residence

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a New Mexico man in the stabbing death of another man in November.

Giovonta Martinez, of Ventero, New Mexico - along the state's border with Colorado - was indicted on one count of murder stemming from the Nov. 24 stabbing death of Matthew Fouse in the 1200 block of Ash Street.

According to court documents, Fouse had been stabbed multiple times in or around the torso and neck.

Martinez was located near the scene with blood on his clothes, the documents said.

An investigation later revealed, documents stated, Martinez was a resident at the location.

Witnesses reported observing Martinez stab Fouse, documents stated. Others reported hearing Martinez verbally threaten to stab Fouse before the action.

Martinez is in Taylor County Jail custody, according to jail records. His bond is set at $500,000.

