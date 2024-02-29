New Mexico man killed in collision

Feb. 29—A 31-year-old New Mexico man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 36-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 failed to yield the right of way at SH 158 and County Road 1150 and collided with a Mack dump truck being driven by a 33-year-old Odessa man. The pickup truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Zachary Rogers of Tucumcari, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.