New Mexico man killed in collision
Feb. 29—A 31-year-old New Mexico man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Midland County Monday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the 36-year-old driver of a Ford F-150 failed to yield the right of way at SH 158 and County Road 1150 and collided with a Mack dump truck being driven by a 33-year-old Odessa man. The pickup truck left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Zachary Rogers of Tucumcari, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.