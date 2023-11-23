Mexico’s mariachi musicians celebrate Saint Cecilia

STORY: Musicians gathered at the Mexico City hotspot of mariachi music, the Garibaldi Square, to attend a mass to observe Saint Cecilia, before heading to the Guadalupe Basilica, carrying a statue adorned with colourful flowers.

Fernando Xavier Carmona, Mexican Union of Mariachis' Secretary, said Saint Cecilia is the "world musicians' patron."

Mariachis originated in the 19th century in the western state of Jalisco, where they performed at festivals and weddings. Today, mariachis perform at weddings and on any occasion that's worth celebrating.

“I think that the most important thing is to, first, demand health and prosperity in our work,' said musician Fausto Villagran. "Most of our colleagues, I’d say almost 95% of them, don’t have benefits, a base salary, they live hand to mouth."