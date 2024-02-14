The New Mexico Match Fund will yield massive returns for small communities

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Transportation selected Doña Ana County for a $32 million competitive grant for a critical crossing overpass in Santa Teresa. The county is one of only 40 local entities nationwide to receive this opportunity. However, coming up with the $7.7 million of "matching funds" required by the federal government has been a challenge regarding balancing reserve needs for other priorities, as it would be for other New Mexico Counties. Most federal competitive grant programs require matching funds like this, sometimes up to 50% of the federal award, which creates a barrier for local entities.

Fortunately, the New Mexico Legislature is considering a piece of legislation to help reduce this barrier. House Bill 177, the New Mexico Match Fund, will help local and tribal governments access untapped federal funding opportunities by providing the required match funds, helping to transform our communities through hundreds of millions of federal dollars. The bill passed the House of Representatives with unanimous support, and the Senate will vote on it this coming week.

We know a state-funded match fund model works, so a partnership with the State is essential. Thankfully, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration provided us with a grant through a one-time matching fund appropriation in 2023, bringing us closer to the total matching fund amount needed. Federal agency grants application deadlines come and go 365 days a year, sometimes with very short application windows. By design, HB177 will create a Match Fund that meets local community needs through a framework for the state to administer match funding grants quickly and nimbly before a particular federal funding application window closes.

Our state stands at the forefront of unprecedented federal funding opportunities that could transform local communities by bringing more federal dollars to our state. The key to unlocking this potential lies in HB177 and other resources, such as the State's prior support for bolstering grant writing resources across the state. Other local governments can duplicate Doña Ana's success in securing federal funding for infrastructure projects if we can access a sizable state-funded resource. Currently, the draft budget bill includes a $50 million appropriation for the new Match Fund, half of what the Governor requested, as the 30-day session enters its final week. Experience tells us that a $100 million state investment could leverage between $500 and $800 million from federal coffers, which means all our communities could get farther faster.

The New Mexico Match Fund is the right solution and will help New Mexico access significant federal funds for projects like improved mobility within the Santa Teresa industrial park. The bill deserves wholehearted support and a $100 million initial fund infusion. If enacted, it will give local communities across the State a real shot at accessing our fair share of federal infrastructure dollars for critical infrastructure, economic development, and energy transition projects, to name a few.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: The New Mexico Match Fund will yield massive returns for small communities