Mexico migrant centre fire: 'They didn't deserve to die this way'

8
Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News Online Latin America editor
·5 min read
Orlando Maldonado Pérez
Orlando Maldonado Pérez, 26, is one of those who died in the fire at a migrant centre in Ciudad Juárez

When Orlando José Maldonado Pérez sent his family in Venezuela a message a week ago on Sunday, he was upbeat and full of hope.

The 26-year-old had arrived in Ciudad Juárez, the Mexican city just across the US border from El Paso, Texas, just four days previously.

His dream was to make it to the United States, and now he felt he was close to achieving it. Excited about the prospect, he had sent his mother a voice message saying he could see the border fence.

Orlando was keen to avoid any trouble, his sister Mileyvi told the BBC. His aim was to cross into the US legally to earn a living so he could provide his six-year-old son with a better life.

So mindful was he of his safety that he decided to pool the little money he had left with a couple of fellow Venezuelan migrants, to rent a room rather than stay in a hostel, where he feared there could be "aggro".

When his family read on Tuesday morning that a deadly fire had broken out the previous night in a migrant centre in Ciudad Juárez, they did not worry at first, thinking he was safe in the room he had rented.

It was not until Wednesday morning that other relatives spotted Orlando's name on the list the Mexican government had published of the 68 migrants who had been inside the facility at the time of the fire, and alerted his parents.

The family found out from Orlando's friends that he had been detained by Mexican migration officials on Monday at a street corner in Ciudad Juárez, where he had been selling sweets to be able to continue paying for the room he had rented.

Soldiers keep watch at the entrance of a migrant detention centre, after a fire broke out leaving several casualties, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2023.
Soldiers guarded the centre after the deadly fire

Under Mexican law, anyone whose migration status is irregular can be detained. Orlando was taken to a centre run by Mexico's Migration Institute just south of the bridge on the US-Mexico border.

As well as housing offices where migrants are processed, the building also has areas where migrants are held behind a locked cell door.

It was in the men's cell where a fire broke out on Monday night, which killed 39 of the 68 migrants inside, including Orlando.

His 32-year-old sister Mileyvi says that not only was his family in total shock at the news, but also at the way they found out about her brother's death - from concerned relatives who spotted his name on the list of victims.

"No official, neither Venezuelan nor Mexican contacted us," she told the BBC from the state of Táchira in Venezuela on Friday.

Mileyvi says that when she contacted the Mexican embassy in Caracas and the Venezuelan embassy in Mexico, she was asked to provide photos of her brother to aid with the identification of his body.

She says that at the time she was also not told where the body of her brother was, or what the cause of his death was.

Nor was the family offered any psychological support, she says, after they had seen video from a surveillance camera, which shows the moment the fire broke out and which has been widely circulated on social media.

Read: Video of deadly Mexico fire causes outrage

In it, three uniformed officials can be seen walking out of the room, appearing to leave the migrants behind as the flames spread and the area quickly fills with thick smoke which obscures the camera.

Still image from a video which appears to show staff not opening a locked door
The video appears to show uniformed staff failing to open a locked door as the fire starts

The video has no sound, so it is not possible to ascertain what, if anything, was said as the blaze erupted. It is also unclear what the uniformed staff are doing when not on camera.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the fire had been started by one of the migrants as a protest "when they had learned they would be deported".

The migrant suspected of starting the fire has been arrested. Four migration officials and a private security guard accused of failing to free those behind bars have also been detained.

The Mexican president said there would be a thorough investigation and "no impunity" for those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Maldonado family is trying to come to terms with the fact that Orlando is dead.

Photo of Orlando José Maldonado Pérez
Orlando had tried to call his mother daily, to keep her informed of his trek north

With the number of fatalities provided by the Mexican authorities going up and down and up again in the days after the fire, Orlando's family at first were still hoping against hope that he could still be alive.

"I kept holding out hope that he was alive, because hope is the last thing you lose," his sister said.

After all, Orlando had survived other dangerous parts of the journey north. He had successfully crossed the thick jungle that separates Colombia and Panama, known as the Darién Gap, on foot.

Read: 'Too dehydrated to cry' - a lethal trek for migrants

Mileyvi says it was not until Friday evening - four days after the fire - that she finally received a call with official confirmation of her brother's death.

She and her parents are haunted by the surveillance footage showing the migrants trying to open the locked door of the cell.

"He was robbed of his life, he couldn't even fight for his life, he was locked up and left to die.

Family photo of Orlando Maldonado with his parents and his sister
Orlando's parents and his sister Mileyvi say they are heartbroken

"He always wanted to do everything the legal way, to get permission to enter the US legally to join his older brother there, then get a work permit so he could earn and save enough to come back to Venezuela to open a car repair shop here.

"My mum is in pieces, she never thought Orlando's life would come to an end in such a cruel way, when he was so close to achieving his dream," Mileyvi says, struggling to hold back the tears.

"I want people to understand that those who died are not just numbers, they're 39 human beings who had dreams and goals. They are leaving behind parents, siblings and children, and they didn't deserve to die this way."

Recommended Stories

  • 'Dungeons & Dragons' finds N. America moviegoers are game

    "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" scorched the competition in North American theaters this weekend with an opening take estimated at $38.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday."Foreign is where 'Dungeons & Dragons' has to excel to be profitable and become a series," he said, adding that the film -- a fantasy heist yarn starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant -- "has the potential to generate sequels."

  • Rival blocs level pegging after Bulgarian parliamentary vote, exit polls show

    A pro-Western reformist bloc and the centre-right grouping of ex-prime minister Boyko Borissov were running almost neck-and-neck after Bulgaria's parliamentary election on Sunday, exit polls showed, pointing to lengthy and difficult coalition talks. The reformist bloc, comprising We Continue the Change (PP) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB), won around 25.6% of the vote, an exit poll by GALLUP International showed, while the centre-right bloc led by Borissov's GERB party had around 24.8%. It was Bulgaria's fifth election in two years, as personal antipathy between the leaders of the two main blocs has prevented them from cooperating to form a stable coalition government.

  • War latest: Ukraine publishes plan to recapture Crimea and expel Russians

    A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps that Kyiv would take if it reclaimed control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.

  • Pope's illness proves fuel for circling critics

    Pope Francis's unexpected hospitalisation this week raised fresh questions over his future, providing fuel for critics hungry for a new head of the Catholic Church, experts say.Vatican expert Iacopo Scaramuzzi said Francis's enemies were fuelling speculation through an old tactic of using his health "as a battleground -- inflating partially true news or making it up entirely".

  • A Texas grandmother shot dead an armed man who tried to rob her soul food truck, report says

    Houston police say the woman, Keshondra Howard Turner, 53, is not expected to be charged as she fired her weapon in self-defense, report says.

  • Migrant deaths in Mexico put spotlight on US policy that shifted immigration enforcement south

    Mourners gather outside a detention center in Ciudad Juarez. David Peinado/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe fire-related deaths of at least 39 migrants in a detention facility in Ciudad Juarez, just across the U.S. border with Mexico, will likely be found to have had several contributing factors. There was the immediate cause of the blaze, the mattresses apparently set alight by desperate men in the center to protest their imminent deportation. And then there is the apparent role of guards,

  • As Final Four closes, basketball on unpredictable ground

    The once semipredictable ground that underpinned college basketball has been changing at lightning speed over the past 24 months, leaving coaches and their bosses scrambling to adjust to whatever comes next. The NCAA Tournament closes out Monday when UConn plays San Diego State, and will go down as one of the most unpredictable ever. Unanswered is the question of whether the shifting landscape in college sports was the reason for all bracket madness or simply background noise for an event that is always hard to handicap.

  • RuPaul's Drag Race queens share message to Texas drag queens at CMT Music Awards red carpet

    We asked Jan Sport, Olivia Lux, Manila Luzon and Kennedy Davenport if they had any advice for Texas drag queens. Here's what they said.

  • NWS: At least 4 tornadoes touched down across New Jersey on Saturday

    The National Weather Service confirms at least four tornadoes touched down across New Jersey on Saturday. CBS2's Hannah Kliger went to Howell Township to tour the cleanup.

  • Hong Kong rejects US report criticising crackdown on freedoms

    Hong Kong on Saturday "firmly rejected" findings in a new U.S. government report that said U.S. interests had been threatened and that Beijing continued to "undermine" the rule of law and freedoms in the territory under a national security crackdown. The U.S.' 2023 Hong Kong Policy Act Report, published by the U.S. State Department, said Chinese and Hong Kong authorities "continued to use 'national security' as a broad and vague basis to undermine the rule of law and protected rights and freedoms." China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong in June 2020 without any local legislative or consultative process, outlawing crimes such as subversion with possible life imprisonment.

  • Dusty May's Final Four Diary: It's time for Florida Atlantic to play SDSU in NCAA semifinal

    The Owls have a walk-through practice in their team hotel ballroom, covering SDSU, and May apologizes "to any hotel guests that we may have woken up."

  • Colliding Taffy Galaxies create a sweet 'cosmic butterfly' (video)

    A collision of two galaxies appears like a vast cosmic butterfly, or a giant piece of candy, to the eyes of one of the world's most powerful telescopes.

  • Arthur Smith explains decision to ride with Desmond Ridder, not Lamar Jackson

    A year ago, the Falcons made a play for quarterback Deshaun Watson. This year, they’re not giving much of a thought to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Instead, second-year signal caller Desmond Ridder continues to be QB1 as the 2023 season approaches. “He won a lot of games in college and helped Luke Fickell at Cincinnati really [more]

  • Catcher Gary Sánchez gets minor league deal from Giants

    Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants and will report to Triple-A Sacramento. San Francisco's major league catchers are Roberto Pérez and 2018 first-round pick Joey Bart. “We’ve been talking to and thinking about Gary for quite some time and done a lot of work on him dating back to the middle of the offseason, maybe even earlier,” San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday.

  • Some in Nashville's LGBTQ community meet in private to grieve amid death threats

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dozens of members of the LGBTQ community in Nashville came together Saturday for a private meeting to grieve and heal amid palpable and widespread fear since last week's school shooting.

  • Biden Homeland Security adjusts policy to accept reported gender identity on immigration benefits applications

    U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency in the Department of Homeland Security, is allowing immigrants to mark their gender identity on benefits applications.

  • George Kliavkoff likely saw how San Diego State fans reacted to Final Four win

    The @Padres put the #Aztecs on a Petco Park screen. Lamont Butler hit the big shot. San Diego fans went wild. #Pac12 #MFinalFour

  • 21 small laundry room ideas – tiny but mighty designs

    From squeezing in a top load washer to adding a sink into a teeny space, be inspired by these small laundry room ideas. Whether it's a standalone utility nook nestled beyond the kitchen or a cozy under the stairs setup, get creative and think outside of the closet when it comes to small laundry room ideas. Contrary to what you might think, you don't need to have tons of space to realize your laundry room of dreams.

  • ‘Stolen Youth’: The Anti-Woke Book That’s Afraid of Everything

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyGet more news and opinions in the twice-daily Beast Digest newsletter. Don’t miss the next big story, sign up here.Precisely 103 pages into Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz’s book, Stolen Youth: How Radicals are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation, the authors note that a 2021 poll found 31 percent of voters say they do not know what the term “woke” means.After slogging through all 269 pages of their anti-woke manifesto, I

  • I paid $31 to go on one of the world's most beautiful train rides, and it felt like a vacation in itself. Here's why it was worth every penny.

    I paid $31 for a 3 1/2-hour train ride from Glasgow to Oban on ScotRail's West Highland Line, one of the most beautiful train routes in the world.