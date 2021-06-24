New Mexico mom wants repeat-offender son, 23, who allegedly cut ankle monitor and fled, kept behind bars

Brie Stimson
·2 min read

A New Mexico mom wants her 23-year-old son to remain behind bars instead of constantly being released and reoffending, according to a report.

"He has basically continued on a path of destruction," Jade Gordon of Albuquerque told KRQE-TV about her son Shane Ward, who she said began having problems at a young age.

As a minor, he was diagnosed with conduct disorder, which is marked by antisocial behavior and could lead to psychopathic or sociopathic tendencies, according to KRQE.

"When he turned 18, we actually pushed him out of the home," Gordon told the station. "We would no longer allow him in the home. Specifically, because we have younger children in the home and we did not want our younger children to be subjected to his actions or the things he would state in the home."

Ward has been arrested in recent years after accusations of battery of a household member, making death threats to the family of ex-romantic partners and false imprisonment related to the alleged strangling of another man.

He allegedly wrote texts to family members of his exes that read: "Your family will be massacred," "I’m on the way to your house now" and that he might "chop (your) children’s heads off," the station reported.

Just this month, Gordon told the station, Ward attacked her 13-year-old son.

"Even with him striking our 13-year-old just recently, I’ve been looking online and there’s nothing indicating they have a new file charged against him for it," she said. "My husband and I said we do want charges pressed and we do want him to learn from his mistakes."

Last week, a warrant was reportedly put out for Ward’s arrest after he allegedly cut off his ankle bracelet for the second time and fled.

Gordon claimed the system had "failed" her son by releasing him after each offense on an ankle bracelet or with probation.

She said she doesn’t want him or anyone else to get hurt.

"I believe deep down in my heart, that somebody at some point could end up dead," she said. "I just pray that he sees this and he gives up."

She said police officers are fighting to get criminals off the street – only to see their efforts undermined in the courts.

"As they’re pulling them in, the judges are slapping, putting a slap on the wrist and throwing them right back out," Gordon said.

Ward has reportedly had three parole violations since his release on the battery arrest. He took a plea and got a delayed sentence.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office told KRQE two out of three motions filed by the office to have Ward’s parole denied have been rejected. The third motion is pending.

