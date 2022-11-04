Yavapai County deputies took a New Mexico murder suspect into custody in Seligman on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Fabian Archuleta, 39, had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County in New Mexico. He faces a first-degree murder charge in a homicide that occurred in October.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received information from the Española Police Department that Archuleta was in the Seligman area.

When deputies made contact with Archuleta, he initially refused to cooperate and barricaded himself in the vehicle he was sitting in, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were soon able to talk him out of the vehicle and take him into custody, officials said. He is currently in custody at the Yavapai County Jail and awaiting extradition back to New Mexico, officials said.

Reach breaking news reporter Ellie Willard at ellie.willard@gannett.com or on Twitter @EllieWillardAZ.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona