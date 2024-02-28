New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science to host spring camps for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly a decade, the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science in Albuquerque is hosting camps for students during spring break. The camps will take place during the weeks of March 25 and April 1 and are for children ages 5 to 10.

Camp schedule:

March 25–29 Dinosaur Detectives (8–10 year olds) Dinosaur Explorers (5-7 year olds)

April 1–5 Awesome Astronomy (8-10 year olds) Space Explorers (5-7 year olds)



Camp will take place from 9 am to 4 p.m. The price of each week of camp is $300 or $270 for museum members. The museum said 5-year-olds must have experience in full-day classes before attending.

For more information and to register for camp, click here.

