Mexico nearshoring wave has Juárez manufacturing booming, El Paso trade show attendees say

The nearshoring wave has the manufacturing industry booming across the border in Juárez, those in the industry said in El Paso during a manufacturing trade show and conference focused on Mexico.

That’s opened opportunities for suppliers and a host of others serving the manufacturing industry to snag more business.

Those prospects brought suppliers and others tied to Mexico's manufacturing industry to the Downtown El Paso convention center Thursday for the annual trade show dubbed this year as Mexico's Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit.

About 900 companies and 1,600 people registered for the event, said Sergio Ornelas, editor of Mexico Now, a trade publication for Mexico's manufacturing industry that organizes the annual event with different themes each year. Attendance at the trade show, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, was about 30% higher than last year, Ornelas said. It's geared for suppliers to manufacturers in Mexico.

Mexico's Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit and trade show, held Thursday at the Downtown El Paso convention center, drew about 900 companies and 1,600 attendees, according to an official with Mexico Now, the business publication that stages the annual event.

Many companies are moving manufacturing out of China and other overseas locations to Mexico because of supply chain and logistics problems experienced during the pandemic, those in the industry said. That phenomenon has been dubbed nearshoring, or when work or services are done in a neighboring country rather than a company’s own country.

“The global shift is what I prefer to call it. It’s like nothing else we’ve seen in the history of this industry,” Alan Russell, co-founder and CEO of The Tecma Group of Companies, said during a panel discussion at the trade show. Tecma is a large El Paso company operating 80 factories, or maquiladoras, in Mexico for a variety of companies.

The Juárez manufacturing industry is the busiest it’s ever been and continues to grow, Russell said after his conference talk. He’s operated Tecma for 36 years.

Alan Russell, co-founder and CEO of The Tecma Group of Companies, speaks at Mexico's Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit and trade show Thursday at the Downtown El Paso convention center.

Jorge Mena, El Paso-based supply chain director for Eaton Corp.’s manufacturing operations in Mexico and the United States, said demand for the electrical products Eaton makes is booming.

Eaton’s problem is that its suppliers in the United States can’t keep up with the demand, Mena said.

So, Eaton, a huge, global company, is looking for more suppliers in Mexico and other places close to its factories, which include six plants in Juárez and one in El Paso, he said.

"We're looking for reliable sources, for partnerships," to grow Eaton's supply base, he said during a conference panel discussion. The company has an initiative to look for small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans to become Eaton suppliers, he said.

Jorge Mena, supply chain director for Eaton Corp.'s manufacturing operations in Mexico and the United States, speaks at Mexico's Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit and trade show Thursday at the Downtown El Paso convention center.

Francisco Navarro, CEO and owner of Precision Technical Molding, or PTM, in Nogales, Mexico, was at the trade show looking for new customers. The small, 5-year-old, plastic-injection molding company specializes in making plastic parts for the medical industry, which also has been booming, he said.

But it also can do work for other sectors, he said.

“Eaton came by” the company's booth, he said with a smile.

Last year’s trade show resulted in PMT getting an electrical products company as a new customer, said Navarro, a Juárez native and University of Texas at El Paso graduate.

Representatives of W. Silver Recycling, an El Paso metal recycling company, talk to an attendee at Mexico's Supply Chain Nearshoring Summit and trade show held Thursday at the Downtown El Paso convention center.

Eduardo Vazquez, operations leader and part owner of Pro Border Suppliers, or PBS, a small, 2-year-old company with operations in Juárez and El Paso, said many small manufacturing suppliers went out of business during the pandemic, which has brought opportunities for other suppliers, including PBS. It provides assembly, packaging, machining and other services to manufacturers.

The Juárez native and UTEP graduate started PBS with two partners after he was laid off as mechanical engineer with Honeywell in Juárez during the pandemic, he said.

"More companies are sending buyers to trade shows. We have three potential (new) customers from this show," he said halfway through the daylong event.

