Mexico to Nominate Banxico’s Esquivel for IDB Job Instead of Barcena

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico will withdraw its proposal to name former United Nations official Alicia Barcena to head the Inter-American Development Bank and present Deputy Central Bank Governor Gerardo Esquivel in her place before an official deadline Friday, people familiar with the decision said.

US concerns over Barcena’s political stance is part of why the Mexican government is picking another candidate, the people said, asking not to be named commenting on private conversations. The candidacy of Esquivel, whose term at the country’s central bank expires at the end of the year, was already presented to the IDB, as the bank is known, one of the people said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador proposed Barcena, the former chief of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, to lead the IDB at a press conference in September. The candidates to the Washington-based job, one of the most prestigious in Latin America’s finance, need to be officially submitted by country members before Friday night.

Mexico’s presidential office and the country’s Finance Ministry, which is in charge of the relations with the bank, didn’t immediately reply to a comment request on the IDB strategy. Esquivel wouldn’t comment on the information saying Banxico is in a quiet period ahead of Thursday’s rate decision.

The bank’s board of governors, mostly finance ministers from the IDB’s 48 member countries, are then scheduled to interview the candidates next week and make a decision on Nov. 20.

