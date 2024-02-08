New Mexico has one of largest senior populations among western states

New Mexico has one of the higher figures in the West for the percentage of its population that is age 65 or older, but the dispersal of those folks across the state is widely varied, according to figures from the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions.

The December 2023 edition of the department’s Labor Market Review, a monthly digital publication, shows that 19.2% of New Mexicans are age 65 or older — fourth highest among all states west of the Mississippi River and 11th highest in the country. In the West, only Hawaii (20.5%), Montana (20.1%) and Oregon (19.3%) are higher. Maine has the highest percentage in the country of residents age 65 or older at 22.6%, while Florida, Vermont, West Virginia, Delaware, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania also have higher percentages than New Mexico.

Utah had the lowest figure in the West and in the nation at 11.9%. The figures were from 2022, the most recent year for which data was available.

Among New Mexico counties, Catron County had the highest percentage at nearly half its residents, or 43.2%, followed by Sierra (35.9%), Mora (33.2%), Lincoln (29.6%), Grant (28.6%), Taos (27.8%), Colfax (27.5%) and Santa Fe (25.9%) counties.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Lea County had the lowest percentage of residents age 65 or older at 11%. McKinley County was next at 12.7%, followed by Curry (12.8%), Eddy (14.5%), Roosevelt (14.8%), San Juan (15.7%), Chaves (15.9%) and Dona Ana (16.1%) counties.

The percentage of those folks who have obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher was 31.6% for New Mexico, slightly higher than the national figure of 30.8%. The median household income for residents age 65 or older in the state was $50,240, less than the $59,7256 figure for all households in New Mexico.

Nearly a quarter of New Mexicans in that age group, 23.8%, were still part of the labor force in 2022, according to the survey, slightly less than the national figure of 26.6%.

Local senior centers are bustling

While San Juan County had one of the lower rates of older residents in the state, officials who manage two of the county’s senior centers say demand for the services their organizations offer appears to be increasing.

Jack Lowery, the adult programs manager for the city of Farmington’s Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, said demand for his facility’s weekday lunch program has not reached the level it was at before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the center to close in May 2020. But he said the numbers have been climbing steadily since the center reopened a little more than a year later.

Before the pandemic, the center was serving approximately 300 meals a day to diners at the center. When the center reopened in June 2021, it was serving only 70 to 80 meals a day, but Lowery said that number has increased over nearly three years to the current figure of 220 meals a day.

Jack Lowery, the adult programs manager for the city of Farmington’s Bonnie Dallas Senior Center, calls his facility "the best-kept secret in town" and says it helps local seniors stretch their retirement dollars.

“It’s shy of pre-COVID, but it’s a good trend upward,” he said, noting that older folks from across San Juan County, including many people from Kirtland the Navajo Nation, drive to the center just north of downtown Farmington for lunch each day.

“That’s not the only area of really rapid growth,” he said, explaining that the center also is seeing increased demand for its at-home, delivered meals program and the use of its fitness center, where 1,500 people are now members.

“Those are my three bellwether programs,” he said. “But meals are a good indicator of how we’re trending for the future.”

Lowery said it likely won’t be long before his facility is serving as many or more lunches each day as it was before the pandemic. He calls the Bonnie Dallas Senior Center “the best-kept secret in town” and said seniors who don’t take advantage of its offerings are doing themselves a disservice.

“We are an instrument they can use to stretch their retirement dollars,” he said.

The best example of that is the weekday lunches the center serves, which comes at a recommended price of $3 for those age 60 or older, though no seniors are turned away for inability to pay, he said.

“You can’t get a meal like ours anywhere in town for $3,” he said.

Charles Dobey, the director of the Aztec Senior-Community Center, said the weekday lunches served at his facility have become noticeably more crowded of late. In 2022, an average of 62 people a day were served, he said. Last year, that figure increased to 75, and, by the looks of things, 2024 will see another increase, he said, noting the center recently served 100 diners in one day for the first time.

The center also delivers frozen and hot meals to older residents as part of a program with the cities of Farmington and Bloomfield, Dobey said.

“Those have also gone up,” he said. “We deliver more meals than we serve in person.”

The Aztec Senior-Community Center also offers art classes, physical fitness classes, tax preparation sessions, craft classes, bingo sessions and pool tournaments, Dobey said.

“Our pool room is getting really popular,” he said. “People just love hanging out. Some of them come at 10:30 (a.m.) and hang out all the way through lunch. It’s a good social gathering for people who don’t get that at home.”

Dobey said he doesn’t see that traffic diminishing anytime soon.

“Oh, absolutely not,” he said. “Our demand is picking up, and people seem happy to be here.”

