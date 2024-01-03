Mexico to open its embassy in Ukraine

Mexico reopened its embassy in Ukraine, according to the Office of the President of Ukraine on Jan 3.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, also spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Alicia Barcena, and thanked her for supporting Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"These steps open a new page in the countries' bilateral relations," he emphasized.

During the conversation, the parties paid particular attention to ways of more broadly intensifying relations between Ukraine and Latin America.

Most foreign embassies have not resumed operation, or full operation, since evacuating Kyiv during the Russian siege of the city.

