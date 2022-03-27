New Mexico pays $50K to Springer plaintiff as legal fees in sex assault cases continue to mount

Mar. 27—The state paid $50,000 this month to an inmate at the women's prison near Springer to settle a lawsuit alleging she was sexually assaulted by a guard, documents posted on the online New Mexico Sunshine Portal show.

The woman was one of two plaintiffs in the case, which so far has cost the state $170,000 in legal fees, said Thom Cole, a spokesman for the New Mexico General Services Department. Costs are still accruing, he added in an email, because the second woman has not agreed to drop her claim.

The complaint, filed in February 2020, is one of at least seven pending against the state alleging guards at the state-run Springer Correctional Center have raped, groped and harassed incarcerated women.

Contract attorneys from nine law firms are defending the state against the claims, according to records provided by the state General Services Department, and legal costs have grown to $551,000.

Several cases are still in the early stages of litigation.

Reports of sexual assaults at Springer, filed through the Prison Rape Elimination Act, rose from one in 2016 — the last year the facility held male prisoners — to 38 in 2017, the first full year the facility held women.

The state Corrections Department announced a year ago, after several civil complaints were filed accusing guards of abuse, that it planned to shutter the boys' school turned women's prison in northeastern New Mexico. It cited a dwindling inmate population and aging infrastructure that was becoming expensive to maintain.

After swift backlash from local officials — including Springer Mayor Boe Lopez, who said the closure would result in the loss of 150 jobs in the region — the department appeared to back off the plan, at least temporarily.

"We are collaborating with the State's Economic Development Department as they study the economic impact the facility has on Springer and the surrounding communities, as well as what repurposing the facility would look like," Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison wrote in an email Friday.

Story continues

"There is no set timeline for any sort of repurpose or transition, and we continue to maintain safe operation of the facility and recruit for correctional staff in Springer," he added.

In the meantime, court costs are mounting.

The complaint filed in February 2020 names three guards, Warden Marianna Vigil and Chief of Security Robert Gonzales as defendants. It accuses the guards of harassing, assaulting and raping the two women and alleges the officials turned a blind eye to the abuse.

"The defense costs in this case have been driven up in large part because of potential conflicts involving five defendants and the need to provide separate contract legal counsel for each of those defendants," Cole wrote in an email.

Vigil and Gonzales are named defendants in at least five lawsuits accusing them of failing to properly supervise corrections employees in a way that kept inmates safe from harm.

Both are still employed at the Springer Correctional Center.

This is the second sexual assault settlement for the plaintiff who has settled her claim against Springer, a Chimayó woman sentenced in 2014 to 12 years in prison for stealing things and destroying evidence at the scene of her uncle's slaying by two of her friends. She received $15,000 from Rio Arriba County in 2013 to settle her claim a guard at the county jail assaulted her.

The women's attorney, Justine Fox-Young, wrote in an email Friday she will continue to pursue the case, holding the state "accountable for failing to protect the many women who have courageously come forward to report incidents of sexual assaults by certain correctional officers at Springer."

She added, "It is unconscionable that the state continues to pour excessive resources into defending the egregious conduct of these state employees."