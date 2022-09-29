Mexico Names Barcena as Candidate to Lead Regional Bank IDB

Carolina Gonzalez
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mexico unveiled Alicia Barcena as a candidate to lead the Inter-American Development Bank, the first government to publicly announce its intention to participate in the election to pick a new head after the top regional lender removed its president.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the nomination of Barcena, the former chief of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, during his daily press briefing on Thursday. In June, Barcena had been named as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile.

Barcena is “an exceptional woman, very prepared, with very good relations with all governments,” AMLO, as the president is known said. “It’s a proposal in case they require a straight, professional, conciliatory person.”

With the nomination, Mexico pushes to get one of the most coveted jobs in Latin America’s finance. The IDB, as the Washington-based bank is known, last year loaned $23.5 billion, focusing on boosting the region’s economies and offering cheaper credit lines to projects from infrastructure to Covid-19 vaccines.

Hours after AMLO announced his candidate, Bolivia’s President Luis Arce said he would back her. “We know her capacity, integrity, track record and commitment to the progress of the region,” Arce said in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.

Mauricio Claver-Carone, who led the bank since 2020, was this week dismissed from the job after a probe into an alleged romantic relationship with a top aide found he probably violated ethics rules. Reina Irene Mejía Chacón is the bank’s acting chief until a new president is elected, with governments having 45 days to nominate candidates.

Read More: IDB Board Votes to Oust Trump-Picked Chief, US Signals Approval

Then-President Donald Trump’s pick of Claver-Carone, a White House aide, to lead the development bank opened a rift between the US and the region. He was the first US citizen to lead an institution traditionally presided over by a Latin American since its creation in 1959.

(Updates with comments from Bolivia’s president in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • N.Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris visit to South

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul. The launch came two days after South Korea and U.S. forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier. On Sunday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

  • Jimmy Buffett Cancels Rest Of 2022 Schedule, Ordered To Rest And Recuperate

    A statement says: 'Due to health issues and brief hospitalization, Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the rest of the year.'

  • ‘Let Your Kids See You Mess Up’ — And More Tips from Teacher Twitter

    For those newest to the teaching profession, Twitter has become a survival guide. With the back to school honeymoon now officially over, seasoned educators have taken to the social media platform to share their best classroom tips with hashtags like #teachertwitter, #badteacheradvice, and threads from newbie teachers looking for a little direction. “It’s that time […]

  • North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea

    North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea.

  • The U.K. Economy Is Having a Meltdown. The Bank of England Had to Intervene.

    The spectacular fall in the British pound and U.K. government bonds over the past month was sparked by a dramatic policy decision to borrow billions to cut taxes to supercharge growth.

  • Mexico to nominate Alicia Barcena to head Inter-American Development Bank

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said his country plans to nominate the former head of the United Nation's regional economic body, Alicia Barcena, to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Barcena, former executive secretary of ECLAC, the U.N.'s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, would be a candidate to replace the bank's former president who was voted out by the its governors following an ethics probe. Barcena earlier this month was confirmed as Mexico's ambassador to Chile.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Condemns Annexation Referendum as ‘Sham’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden denounced Russian efforts to absorb occupied regions of Ukraine as “a flagrant, flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the basic principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Russia plans to sign treaties Friday to absorb four regions after annexation votes that have been condemned as illegal by the United Nations and other world leaders. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin plans to address legislators on Friday, his spokesman said. Most Read from Bloom

  • Stocks end higher as Treasury yields dip, Apple falls

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended sharply higher on Wednesday after more than a week of heavy selling that left the S&P 500 at its lowest close since late 2020.The Dow rose more than 500 points to finish roughly 1.9% higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained about 2%.Stocks got some help after the Bank of England said it would step in to buy British bonds in an effort to calm volatile markets that had pushed the British pound to record lows against the dollar.Geetu Sharma, founder and investment manager at AlphasFuture, said the move by the BoE eased investor fears of contagion across the financial system."I think the market is seeing that central banks will intervene in the event of market dislocation or financial stability concerns and the central banks cannot let this hawkishness that they've been demonstrating lead to any kind of dislocation, disruption in the financial markets and they will have to intervene. So it's giving hope to investors that there is the monetary policy that can come into play in the event of a big crisis or a big crash."Shares of Apple fell after Bloomberg reported the company is dropping plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize.Meanwhile, its Big Tech peers jumped with Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms all posting big gains -- The rate-sensitive stocks getting a boost from a falling 10-year Treasury yield, which notched its biggest one-day drop since 2009. Shares of Biogen surged nearly 40% after saying its experimental Alzheimer's drug, developed with Japanese partner Eisai, succeeded in slowing cognitive decline. That also lifted shares of rival Eli Lilly, which is also developing an Alzheimer's drug.

  • Comedian Willie Barcena to perform at the Fox Theater

    Comedian Willie Barcena will perform at the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater on Saturday, October 8th. In preparation for the event, Willie joined 23ABC for an in-studio interview with anchor Mike Hart.

  • Two suspects identified, one arrested in PnB Rock killing

    The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the death of PnB Rock and announced the […] The post Two suspects identified, one arrested in PnB Rock killing appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A New Jersey Bank Just Got Hit With a Federal Consent Order For Discriminating Against Black Homebuyers

    The Justice Department announced a proposed consent order with mortgage lender Lakeland Bank over alleged discriminatory practices that authorities say excluded potentially thousands of Black and Hispanic homebuyers in the Newark, N.J., area from obtaining mortgages.

  • First group of Russian mobilised reservists arrive on the front

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 28 SEPTEMBER 2022, 09:15 Despite the fact that "partial mobilisation" in Russia was announced only a week ago, the first groups of mobilised reservists have already arrived at the front in Ukraine.

  • U.S. VP Harris denounces N.Korea's 'brutal dictatorship,' Pyongyang fires more missiles

    PANMUNJOM, South Korea (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said North Korea is a country with a "brutal dictatorship", an illegal arms programme and rampant human rights violations, issuing unusually strong criticism during a visit to the inter-Korean border on Thursday. Soon after Harris wrapped up her Asia trip, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles from north of its capital, Pyongyang, late on Thursday in the direction of her flight from South Korea, the third such launch in five days. Harris, in her first visit to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, said the heavily armed border area offered a stark reminder of the "dramatically different paths" the two sides have taken.

  • Pa. election 2022: Shapiro sets spending record, outraises Mastriano in final weeks of governor’s race

    Democrat Josh Shapiro raised $25.4 million between early June and late September, while Republican Doug Mastriano received just $3.1 million during the same time period.

  • The Memo: DeSantis faces make-or-break moment as Hurricane Ian bears down on Florida

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a make-or-break test as Hurricane Ian bears down on his state. The immediate concern is for the Floridians in harm’s way from the mammoth storm, which is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. Hurricane Ian has already lashed western Cuba and is gaining strength in the Gulf.…

  • Measuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's politics against Rep. Liz Cheney's principles

    A stateswoman like Liz Cheney can do the same things a politician like Kyrsten Sinema can do, but also is willing, when needed, to lose everything.

  • Officials Quit $137 Billion Kuwait Pension Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- A broad shakeup of state institutions deepened in Kuwait after top officials in the Gulf state’s pension fund were asked to resign. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fraud Case Despite HurricaneDirector

  • 'I'm proud of them': Lincoln looking to use loss to nationally ranked Colquitt County to its advantage

    The night ended in a lopsided, 30-7, loss in favor of the Packers, but there wasn't a sense of disappointment held by Lincoln.

  • Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing ex-Muncie resident

    A Grant County jury in April found Whitt guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and obstruction of justice.

  • CB Trayvon Mullen expected to see first defensive snaps of season

    So far this season after being traded to the Cardinals, he has been inactive twice and used on special teams once.