Mexico plans state lithium company, questions Chinese mine

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his daily, morning news conference at the presidential palace, Palacio Nacional, in Mexico City, Dec. 18, 2020. Lopez Obrador said Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, that he will create a state-owned company to mine lithium and appeared to suggest he will seek to cancel one of the few existing permits held by a Chinese company. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andrés Manuel López Obrador
    Andrés Manuel López Obrador
    President of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Wednesday he will create a state-owned company to mine lithium and appeared to suggest he will seek to cancel one of the few existing permits held by a Chinese company.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had said in October that he wants to declare lithium a “strategic mineral” and reserve future exploration and mining to the government. Lithium is a key component of batteries.

It hadn't been clear if he would rely on private companies to do the work, which Mexico has no experience in. But López Obrador said Wednesday that a newly created government company will do the mining and processing.

The president also said a private lithium mine in the northern state of Sonora that involves a Chinese company would not be allowed to start production.

“What they want to do is to continue looting and that is over. We are going to take legal steps,” López Obrador said.

Asked specifically if that meant the mine would be blocked from operating, López Obrador said, “Lithium is going to be mined by the government.”

That operation, Bacanora Lithium, is Mexico’s only viable private lithium mine, and had been expected to start production in 2023. It is currently owned by Chinese lithium giant Ganfeng International.

In October, Interior Secretary Adán López Hernández had said the eight concessions for mining lithium already granted in Mexico would be respected as long as they were well on the way to producing the metal.

López Hernández said at the time that only one private mining company met those criteria. Though he didn't name the mine, he apparently referred to Bacanora Lithium, a project hoping to produce 35,000 tons of lithium annually starting in 2023.

López Obrador suggested the concession was illegally granted by a previous administration, saying that “this warrants an investigation into who gave these permits, this authorization.”

The declaration of lithium as a “strategic mineral” reserved for the state must still be adopted. The change is contained in legislation that López Obrador has sent to Congress that also would change Mexico's constitution to strengthen government control over electricity production and distribution. It requires a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and a majority of state legislatures.

The bill would eliminate much of the framework of private sector openings in Mexico’s electrical power market, giving the state-owned utility a guarantee majority market share and allowing it to buy power from private plants if it so chooses.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • No end to Tesla’s wait, but India is pampering its domestic EV sector

    India's domestic two- and three-wheeler EV makers are basking in the attention they received in the budget.

  • U.S. lets international banks transfer aid funds to Afghanistan

    International banks can transfer money to Afghanistan for humanitarian reasons without fear of violating U.S. sanctions against the Taliban, the Treasury Department said in a guidance out on Wednesday.Why it matters: The Afghan economy has been dependent on foreign aid and investment, and the takeover by the Taliban, which had been under U.S. sanctions since 2001, had put financial institutions in the middle of the global clash. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • For Uyghur torchbearer, China's Olympic flame has gone dark

    At the age of 17, Kamaltürk Yalqun was one of several students chosen to help carry the Olympic flame ahead of the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Today, he is an activist in the United States calling for a boycott of the upcoming Winter Games over China's treatment of his Uyghur ethnic community. “It seems to me that our sense of global citizenship and sportsmanship is not moving forward with these Olympic Games anymore,” Yalqun said in a phone interview from Boston, where he now lives in exile.

  • Canada on brink, US ice Honduras in big chill

    Canada moved to the brink of their first World Cup finals appearance in 36 years on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over El Salvador as the United States reignited their qualification campaign with victory against Honduras.

  • Woman accuses boss of catfishing her in wild TikTok saga: 'This was so inappropriate'

    TikToker Olivia Fenton kept getting stood up on dates — and then she noticed something weird about her boss.

  • 2 women attacked in separate incidents in Oakland area just hours apart

    Police say they are looking for a tan four-door sedan as a suspect vehicle involved in at least one of the attacks on women in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood on Tuesday. One was beaten while loading groceries in an attempted purse robbery and another had her car window broken when a man grabbed her purse.

  • Why Your Rolex May Be an Even Better Investment Than Stocks, Real Estate and Gold

    The last decade has been very good to the brand's pre-owned timepieces.

  • As Russia tensions boil, US farmer remains jailed in Ukraine

    When Kurt Groszhans set out from North Dakota for Ukraine in 2017, he was eager to connect with his family's ancestral homeland and to farm the rich, black soil for which the country is known. The case is unfolding as Ukraine braces for a potential Russian invasion and as the U.S. has ordered the families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy there to evacuate.

  • For Afghanistan’s new enemies of the state, a life in hiding

    How do the Taliban’s foes survive in Afghanistan? A story of Afghans living in sheltered anonymity, protecting their physical selves – and their pasts.

  • Rita Moreno Says Marlon Brando 'Mistreated Me in So Many Ways': 'I Tried to End My Life'

    "He was a bad guy when it came to women. I was such a different person then," Rita Moreno recalls of her relationship with Marlon Brando

  • How a Cosmic Flux in Gravity Might Have Helped Kill Off the Dinosaurs

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyHere’s something they didn’t teach you in school: Gravity killed the dinosaurs. Or, more precisely, a universe-wide change in gravity helped kill the dinosaurs, by yanking a giant space rock out of its usual place on the edge of our solar system and hurtling it toward a cataclysmic, climate-altering collision with Earth.That’s the new theory pitched by Leandros Perivolaropoulos, a physicist at the University of Ioannina in Greece. In a ne

  • Russian channel says it's been told to remove reports on alleged graft

    Russia's state media watchdog has ordered television channel TV Rain and several other outlets to remove reports from their websites about corruption allegations aired by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny, TV Rain said on Tuesday. Roskomnadzor did not respond to a request for comment on the report, and there was no immediate comment from the other outlets mentioned by TV Rain https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/russia-declares-media-outlet-tv-rain-foreign-agent-2021-08-20, which made its name covering street protests against President Vladimir Putin.

  • Burning facility could cause "one of the worst explosions in U.S. history"

    Ammonium nitrate is the same chemical compound behind the massive 2020 Beirut port explosion.

  • Iranian supertanker carrying condensate docks in Venezuela

    An Iran-flagged supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of condensate has docked at a Venezuelan port, with both countries facing U.S. sanctions, according to analysts and satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press. The arrival of the oil tanker Starla comes as negotiations continue in Vienna over the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers, which allowed for oil sales. In 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the accord under then President Donald Trump, sparking years of tensions across the wider Mideast that continue today.

  • Schools across America implement BLM Week of Action that calls for 'disruption of Western nuclear family'

    The week of action started on Monday in several schools from Washington state to Massachusetts, bringing to classrooms the activist-based curriculum that preaches controversial ideas.

  • Health care workers union accuses HCA Healthcare of Medicare fraud in new report

    A new report conducted by the Service Employees International Union says that HCA appears to be engaging in Medicare admissions fraud by routinely admitting patients for inpatient hospital stays regardless of medical need.

  • Brazilian expressway collapses over metro tunnel built by Acciona

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Part of a major expressway collapsed on Tuesday above a construction site in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo where Spain's Acciona SA was excavating a tunnel for a new subway line. No casualties were reported, but it was the latest setback for a much-delayed project that has become a symbol of dysfunctional public construction in Latin America's largest economy. Television images showed a lane of the Marginal Tiete expressway caving into a widening pit alongside the construction site of the tunnel under a nearby river for the planned Line 6.The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded.

  • Beijing Olympics may get points for boosting China's international reputation, but Games are definitely gold for Xi Jinping's standing at home

    Skiers practice at the Olympic cross country venue in Zhangjiakou, China on February 1, 2022. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty ImagesThe 2022 Winter Games in Beijing provide many benefits for China, and really don’t have any downsides for the country. For China’s leader, Xi Jinping, the most important result of the Games will likely be their impact on his domestic audience, as Chinese media coverage of the Games will be highly nationalistic and laudatory, aimed at impressing the Chinese people

  • CDC Adds Another 12 Destinations, Including Mexico, to Its Highest Warning Level

    The CDC also warned against traveling to Anguilla, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent, the Grenadines, and the Philippines.

  • Roger Federer facing make-or-break few months as return hangs in the balance

    Roger Federer has said he should know by May whether he could return to tennis after revealing he was still not allowed to run following triple knee surgery.