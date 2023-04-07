New Mexico police fatally shoot man after responding to wrong address

Police in Farmington, N.M. killed an innocent man after responding to the wrong address late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Farmington Police Department officers received a call about a possible domestic violence situation around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the New Mexico State Police said Thursday in a news release.

They were dispatched to a residence at 5308 Valley View Ave., but mistakenly went to 5303 Valley View Ave. instead.

After knocking on the door and identifying themselves, the officers, who have not yet been identified, asked their dispatch to call the reporting party and have them come to the door.

Body camera footage shows the officers backing away from the home as a man opened the screen door armed with a handgun.

The man, 52-year-old Robert Dotson, was the owner of the home, police said.

“At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson,” NMSP spokesperson Ray Wilson wrote in a news release.

Steve Hebbe, the Farmington Police Department chief, said in a video statement Thursday that “what followed was a chaotic scene with officers retreating and opening fire.”

Dotson’s wife, who was not named, also appeared with a gun and began firing. But once she realized the shooters were officers, she complied with commands and lowered her gun.

Robert Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene. “Mrs. Dotson, who was uninjured, has not been charged with a crime,” Wilson wrote.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working independently to determine the series of events that led up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. After the investigation is completed, the bureau will share its findings “with the appropriate district attorney for their review and consideration.”

Hebbe said he was “heartbroken” about the incident. “I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family,” he said in the video. “There’s nothing I can say that will make this better.”