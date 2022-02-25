New Mexico police: Man dead in Edgewood after another deputy shooting

Feb. 24—New Mexico State Police is investigating the second fatal shooting in Edgewood by Torrance County sheriff's deputies in a 10-day stretch.

The most recent incident began just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, when deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the snow on County Road A102 near Monica Lane, in a neighborhood just south of the Santa Fe County line.

The Torrance County deputies encountered a man and a woman in a black Infiniti, Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, wrote in a news release. The man "reached into his waistband and brandished a firearm."

The man, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Castellano of Las Cruces, fired a shot at a deputy and missed, Francisco wrote. Deputies fired back and fatally wounded Castellano.

"Deputies immediately rendered aid to Castellano," Francisco wrote. "Castellano succumbed to his gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the [state] Office of the Medical Investigator."

The deputies were not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The woman in the car with Castellano was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Francisco wrote in an email, "The female was taken into custody by the Torrance County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation arrest warrant." He referred further questions to the Torrance County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff did not respond to a message seeking comment on the case.

On Feb. 14, Torrance County deputies shot and killed Travis Boawn, 37, of Edgewood after he was accused of attacking a woman with a claw hammer.

State police issued a news release on the incident but did not provide details on the events leading up to the shooting or what might have prompted deputies to fire on Boawn.

Authorities haven't yet released the names of the deputies involved in either fatal shooting.

Statements from state police say the agency won't identify the Torrance County deputies — though it has routinely provided identifications of law enforcement officers involved in other shootings it has investigated in the area over the past year.

Francisco did not respond to a question about the agency's reasons for withholding the deputy identifications.

He also did not respond to questions about last week's fatal shooting of Boawn.

In a brief news release following the incident, Officer Ray Wilson, another state police spokesman, wrote, "At some point during the encounter, two TCSO deputies fired at least one round from their firearms. Boawn was struck at least once by gunfire."

Edgewood has seen a series of violent incidents so far this year. Just three days before Boawn's death, a state police officer was shot and wounded near the town following a high-speed chase.

Caleb Dustin Elledge, 24, was arrested and charged with crimes tied to the shooting. Alanna Martinez, 22, also was arrested and faces a charge of harboring or aiding a felon.

And in January, state police found 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur dead from gunshot wounds in a vehicle on Park Road. His body had fallen from a 1994 green Ford Explorer, the agency said.

The agency has not named a suspect in La Fleur's death.