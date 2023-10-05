New Mexico Police Officer Has Been Charged In 2022 Killing Of Black Man At Gas Station
On Tuesday, Las Cruces Officer Brad Lunsford was booked but not detained in the killing of Presley Eze at a Chevron gas station last year. He has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez shared the details during a news conference. Lunsford allegedly shot Eze after an employee from the gas station called 911 to report that Eze had left the store without paying for a beer per the attorney general’s office.
A family spokesperson was also present at the news conference and shared that Eze was the oldest son of Nigerian immigrants who resided in Connecticut. In addition, the spokesperson said that Eze worked at a nursing home in Las Cruces.
