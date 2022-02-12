ALBUQUERQUE - A New Mexico State Police supervisor was shot Friday morning along a highway east of Albuquerque after pursuing a vehicle that had rammed his patrol car, the police agency said.

The supervisor was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, state police said. His identity wasn't released.

"All indications are that he's going to make a full recovery," State Police Chief Tim Johnson said Friday afternoon.

The supervisor had responded to a call about a woman who locked herself in the restroom at a gas station near Edgewood, police said. The supervisor found the woman and a man in a car parked in front of the gas station, and he parked behind them, police said.

New Mexico State Police

When the supervisor went to talk to them, the man drove in reverse and slammed into the patrol vehicle, police said.

The supervisor pursued them until their vehicle crashed into a guardrail, state police said. The supervisor was shot as the man and woman exited the vehicle and then ran off, police said. Despite his injuries, the supervisor was able to return gunfire. It's not clear whether the suspects were hit.

The area was buzzing Friday with law enforcement vehicles and officers in tactical gear with a helicopter and drones circling overhead. Police went door to door urging residents to be on the lookout for the suspects they described as a heavy-set man wearing a black hoodie and blue pants, and a thin woman wearing a tan shirt and black leggings.

Later Friday, Johnson said police are questioning people they think could be the suspects.

"Until we get them back here and interview them, we're not going to know for sure," he said.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico police questioning possible suspects in shooting