New Mexico police release dashcam showing drug dealer killing officer

Ashley Terrell
·3 min read

Police Officer Darian Jarrott was killed in the line of duty

New Mexico State Police have publicly released the chilling footage of the fatal shootings of one of their officers on Feb. 4.

In a graphic dashcam and bodycam video, officer Darian Jarrott pulled over Omar Felix Cueva on I-10 outside of Las Cruces during a routine traffic stop. TMZ reports that Jarrott informed Cueva that he was stopped due to having dark window tints and things became tense once he asked the driver if he had any firearms in the vehicle.

Jarrott reportedly saw a weapon inside the truck as Cueva stepped out and asked him to remove it “for my safety?” Cueva, 39, who has a “violent criminal history,” including drug charges, hid his AR-15 style rifle from Jarrott’s view as he emerged out of and began firing at the officer.

In the footage, Jarrott can be heard yelling “Oh, sh–!” and fell to the ground after being struck. Cueva then ran over and fire more rounds including one point-blank range to the back of his head and fled the scene. A Homeland Security Investigations agent arrived at the scene shortly after Cueva fled and alerted dispatch that Jarrott was injured, according to Fox News.

In a press release released on Friday, the New Mexico State Police detailed the efforts to save the officer, saying, “Officers rendered aid to Cueva until emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene. Cueva sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.”

Officers pursued Cueva in a 40-mile pursuit and used a pit maneuver to cause his truck to spin off the road but stopped him by blowing out his tires with deflation devices. A bystander video showed Cueva emerging from his truck and fired at officers, who returned fire and fatally injured Cueva.

Las Cruces Police Department officer “Adrian De La Garza and DASO Deputies Diego Herrera and Obed Marte returned fire towards Cueva, who was struck several times by gunfire,” the release detailed.

Officer Adrian De La Garza was struck and airlifted to a Texas trauma hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In February, the department paid tribute to the 28-year-old, married father of three, who was expecting a fourth child, calling him “a hero.” During a press conference, Chief Robert Thornton was visibly emotional as he thanked the community for their support.

“We want you to understand that we want to honor officer Darian Jarrott for his sacrifice and what he’s done for this community and he has done for this state,” Thornton said.

The incident is still under investigation.

The footage of the encounter is shown below and contains graphic content.

