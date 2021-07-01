New Mexico police release name of Santa Fe officer involved in fatal shooting

Jul. 1—New Mexico State Police on Wednesday identified the officer who shot and killed an armed gunman on a downtown street last week as Sgt. Bradley Lopez, who has been employed by the Santa Fe Police Department for about 7 1/2 years.

According to state police, Lopez was responding to a fight and shooting at De Vargas Park just after 10 a.m. June 23 when he overheard on his police radio a call of a foot pursuit by another Santa Fe police officer on De Vargas Street.

Lopez headed in that direction and saw an officer running after Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, who was armed with a handgun.

"During the foot pursuit Lino-Gutierrez waived the handgun and pointed it towards the officers while running north on Old Santa Fe Trail and towards a crowded tourist area," state police said in a news release. "Lino-Gutierrez stopped and turned towards the [Santa Fe Police Department] officers, who gave him numerous verbal commands, which he ignored."

When Lino-Gutierrez pointed the handgun at officers, Lopez fired toward him at least once and struck him, state police said.

Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was the first of two by law enforcement in Santa Fe that day. Santa Fe County deputies later shot and killed a man on Siler Road following a chase in a stolen truck, state police said.

The agency has not yet released the identify of the slain man or the deputies involved in the shooting.

"As soon as we receive an update with more information, we will send it out via press release," Officer Dusty Francisco, a state police spokesman, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Court records show Lino-Gutierrez had a lengthy criminal history, including two cases pending at the time of his death. He was charged in November with aggravated assault after a couple reported to police he had approached them with a knife at a gas station parking lot off Cerrillos Road. In April, he was charged with receiving or transferring stolen vehicles and criminal damage to property after allegedly throwing a rock through the windshield of a truck in the parking lot of the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder.

Story continues

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting an officer at Salvador Perez Park.

Previously, Lino-Gutierrez faced numerous misdemeanors, all of which were dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Kalin Addison, 20, who is accused of wounding a woman in the June 23 shooting at De Vargas Park and then handing the gun to Lino-Gutierrez before he fled the scene, faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

A hearing is scheduled Thursday on prosecutors' motion requesting Addison remain jailed without bond until her trial. Her public defender has asked the court to order an evaluation to determine if she competent to stand trial.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.