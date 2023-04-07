New Mexico police responding to domestic violence call visit wrong address, fatally shoot resident inside

The New Mexico State Police released additional information Thursday on a deadly shooting that happened the day prior in Farmington after officers mistakenly responded to the wrong home and shot one of its occupants to death.

In a Thursday statement, the NMSP said an officer with the Farmington Police Department fatally shot the victim, identified as Robert Dotson, 52, after responding to a call for a domestic violence incident at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Farmington police officers responded to the area but visited the wrong address.

"Once on scene, officers mistakenly approached 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue," the NMSP said. "Officers knocked on the front door of 5305 Valley View Avenue and announced themselves as Farmington police officers. When there was no answer at 5305, officers asked their dispatch to call the reporting party back and have them come to the front door."

The addresses are located across the street from one another. Police said the occupants of 5305 Valley View Avenue opened the door armed and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

"Body camera footage shows as the officers backed away from 5305 Valley View Avenue, the homeowner, Robert Dotson, 52, opened the screen door armed with a handgun. At this point in the encounter, officer(s) fired at least one round from their duty weapon(s) striking Mr. Dotson," police said.

The NMSP added: "After the initial shooting, Mr. Dotson’s wife, also armed with a handgun, fired from the doorway of the residence. Once again, officer(s) fired. Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer’s commands."

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating the police-involved shooting.

Robert Dotson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other occupant was uninjured and was not charged with a crime, police said.

The Farmington police officers were not injured.

The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is continuing to collect evidence and interviews as this incident remains under investigation.

Additional details may be released at a later time.