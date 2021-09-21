New Mexico police seek help in locating fugitive

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Sep. 21—New Mexico State Police are asking for the public's help in locating fugitive Danny Trujillo of Chimayó, accused of shooting at a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy in August.

Trujillo, 36, has three active warrants for his arrest, including failure to comply with probation, drug possession and a traffic violation.

Deputies encountered Trujillo at 2 a.m Aug. 18 while attempting to aid two men pulled over with a flat tire in Alcalde, according to a news release.

When a deputy approached the men as they completed changing the tire, he recognized Trujillo, who returned to his vehicle with the other man and fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies saw a third passenger in the car as well, according to the news release.

The three were seen driving away in a gold Nissan Maxima heading north on N.M. 68 near Los Luceros. When a deputy initiated a pursuit, he heard multiple gunshots and the vehicle turned around, and he heard more gunshots, the release stated.

Deputies later located the Nissan unoccupied in the Ohkay Owingeh area.

Trujillo is described as 5-foot-5 and 138 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white muscle shirt. State police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

One of the unidentified men who was helping change a tire with Trujillo was described as a man in his 40s or 50s. The other unidentified man was described as having a neck tattoo.

Those with information on Trujillo or the two unidentified men are asked to contact the state police Investigations Bureau at 505-753-2277 or call 911.

