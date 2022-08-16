New Mexico police say woman alleged to have shot self in officers' custody wasn't handcuffed

Aug. 16—Two days after New Mexico State Police say 36-year-old Melanie Garcia died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound while in the custody of Santa Fe police, details of the fatal incident remained scarce.

Lt. Mark Soriano, a state police spokesman, clarified Monday that Garcia had not been arrested or handcuffed by city officers prior to her death Saturday night at a home on Willow Way, but it was still being characterized as the death of a person in police custody because law enforcement officers were at the scene when it occurred.

"She may not physically be in handcuffs but ... law enforcement was dealing with her with an incident," Soriano said. "That's why the investigation is being investigated as an in-custody death."

He said the state agency is solely investigating Garcia's death and not the events that prompted people at the home — at 1098 Willow Way, in a neighborhood between Agua Fría Street and Airport Road — to call for police aid Saturday night, alleging Garcia had been destroying property there.

According to a news release state police issued Sunday evening, the call was made around 8:50 p.m. Saturday. When officers from the Santa Fe Police Department arrived at 9:20 p.m., the release said, Garcia was gone. However, it said, she returned to the home with a firearm while officers were there.

"Officers gave verbal commands to Ms. Garcia and deployed their department-issued [stun gun] toward Ms. Garcia," the release said. "At about the same time she sustained what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Ms. Garcia succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene."

It was unclear if Garcia had lived at the home or how she might have been associated with its residents.

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to provide further details about the incident, citing the ongoing state police investigation.

He added state police are interviewing the Santa Fe officers who were present during Garcia's death. After the interviews are completed, he said, the city department will release more information.

Neither Valdez nor state police has identified the officers who were at the scene when Garcia died.

Residents of 1098 Willow Way could not be reached by phone to comment on the incident Monday, and no one answered the door of the home, though dogs were heard barking from somewhere on the property.

Knocks on the doors of other homes in the south-side neighborhood also went unanswered, aside from the sounds of more barking dogs.

One neighbor said he heard police commotion at the home Saturday night but chose to steer clear of it.

He didn't learn what had happened to Garcia until he read about it in a newspaper Monday morning, the man added.