Mexico president calls Argentina's election of Milei an "own goal"

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday called Argentina's election of Javier Milei as its new president an "own goal", even as he said that he respected the decision that voters had taken in the South American country.

"To put it in one word, with all due respect, it was an own goal," Lopez Obrador said when asked about the election victory of the radical right-wing libertarian on Sunday.

"And although I respect the decision that peoples take, I do not agree with right wing governments," he added, speaking to reporters at a regular government press conference.

Lopez Obrador, a staunch ally of outgoing Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, a leftist, said that he did not think Milei's election would help the Argentine people.

Argentina faces a challenging economic landscape, with triple-digit inflation and a much-weakened local currency.

