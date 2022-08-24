Mexico president chides Israel for 'protecting' ex-official accused in missing students case

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visits Guatemala
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students.

Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the extradition of Tomas Zeron, the former head of Mexico's criminal investigation agency, who Mexican officials say fled to Israel in 2020 to evade a probe into his handling of the missing students case.

The renewed pressure to bring Zeron to Mexico comes after officials last week arrested his prior boss, former attorney general Jesus Murillo, on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice linked to the probe into what became of the students.

Zeron has previously denied allegations of wrongdoing.

"Let me take the opportunity to send a respectful reminder to the government of Israel. They can't be protecting people like that," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

He added that Israel's prime minister had sent a letter pledging cooperation, but had yet to take any further action.

"It has been a long time," Lopez Obrador said.

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexican authorities have previously accused Zeron of planting evidence to support the previous administration's version of what happened after the abduction of the students, which officials last week called a "state crime" covered up by the highest levels of government at the time.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; additional reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Recommended Stories

  • Albany Judge Clears BLM Protestor Of All Charges Due To Missing Tapes

    An Albany judge decided to dismiss all charges against Lexis Figuereo, who emerged as one of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement in the city. The ruling comes after the Albany County District Attorney’s Office confessed that it failed to adhere to evidence discovery rules.

  • Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport

    The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport. Israel's Airports Authority this month said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank would be offered special flights from Ramon, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, to destinations in Turkey. The move followed pressure from the United States to ease some of the strict travel restrictions which prevent Palestinians from using Israeli airports - including Ben Gurion, Israel's main international hub - without special permission.

  • Russian collaborator revealing Armed Forces and HIMARS positions arrested in Mykolayiv

    Ukrainian authorities have detained a pro-Russian artillery spotter in Mykolayiv Oblast, who collected data on the movement of HIMARS artillery systems and Ukrainian military positions, the Prosecutor General's Office reported in Telegram on Aug. 24.

  • 'The secret push': Bloomberg says Bill Gates got on the phone to save President Biden's $370B climate bill. Here are the multibillionaire's big green bets

    Biden’s climate agenda was dead in the water. Then this happened.

  • An exotic bird lures trappers to Gaza's tense frontier

    They fan out along the tense frontier with Israel in the pre-dawn darkness, setting traps and training their eyes on the other side of the separation fence — where the parakeets are. Dozens of Palestinian men and boys have taken up bird trapping in recent years. It's a rare if meager source of income in Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group seized power 15 years ago.

  • Ukraine spy chief says Russian offensive slowing due to fatigue

    Ukraine's top military intelligence official said on Wednesday that Russia's military offensive was slowing because of moral and physical fatigue in their ranks and Moscow's "exhausted" resource base. The remark on television by Defence Intelligence agency chief Kyrylo Budanov was one of the strongest signals by Kyiv that it believes Russia's offensive power may be waning.

  • Belarus' Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open

    Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was dropped Wednesday from a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Azarenka is from Belarus, which helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February. At least one Ukrainian tennis player, Marta Kostyuk, questioned having a Belarusian player participate in the U.S. Tennis Association’s “Tennis Plays for Peace Exhibition,” scheduled for Wednesday night in Louis Armstrong Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

  • Russia detains two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers for handing Ukraine information

    The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had transmitted information to Ukrainian armed forces about the location of personnel and equipment on the site. It said it also detained a third person who had violated the plant's access procedures, describing them in a statement as "an accomplice of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transmitted the coordinates of the movement of columns of Russian equipment."

  • "Made in Russia": missile launched at Kharkiv explodes in the air

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 16:43 The missile that Russia had launched at Kharkiv on 23 August exploded in the air, probably due to a technical malfunction. Source: Serhii Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the Police of Kharkiv oblast, on Facebook Quote from Bolvinov: "Last night, all Kharkiv residents heard an explosion in the very centre of the city.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act doesn't get around the Supreme Court's climate ruling in West Virginia v. EPA, but it does strengthen EPA's future abilities

    The Supreme Court limited the EPA's authority to regulate power plant emissions. Al Drago/Getty ImagesThe new Inflation Reduction Act is being justly celebrated as the most significant piece of federal legislation to address the climate crisis to date. It includes about US$370 billion in incentives for everything from solar panels to electric vehicles. But there’s some confusion around what it allows the Environmental Protection Agency to do. Comments by politicians on both sides of the aisle ha

  • Israel: Nuclear deal would give Iran $100 billion to destabilise region

    A new nuclear deal between world powers and Iran would allow other nations to avoid sanctions and give Teheran $100 billion a year to destabilise the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday. The United States aims to respond soon to a draft accord proposed by the European Union that would restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, under which it curbed its disputed uranium enrichment programme in exchange for sanctions relief. The deal was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • An army of Tesla fans in South Korea holds a collective stake of more than $15 billion in Elon Musk's company, putting them among its top shareholders, report says

    One family in South Korea ploughed their entire $230,000 life savings into Tesla stock, Bloomberg reported.

  • Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report

    Norway intends to maintain its current natural gas production levels until 2030, its energy minister Terje Aasland said Tuesday.

  • Biden just canceled $10,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000 a year

    After two years of mounting pressure, Biden announced news of broad student-loan forgiveness. It's not as expansive as many were hoping for.

  • Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument

    Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power that Moscow once held over Poland and a symbol that grew even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The removal of the memorial in Brzeg, in southwestern Poland, fell on Ukraine's Independence Day and on the sixth-month anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Israel's natural gas production soars 22% amid plans to boost exports to Europe

    Israel is ramping up production and gearing up to ship more supplies to Europe as the continent faces a worsening energy crisis.

  • Poll finds that most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction

    The majority of voters in a new poll believe that President Joe Biden and his administration are leading the United […] The post Poll finds that most Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction appeared first on TheGrio.

  • John Wood quitting Senate race shows Missouri isn’t ready for independent candidates

    Americans say they dislike the two-party system. But there are only two senators without an R or D after their names. | Editorial

  • Olivia Wilde opens up about firing Shia LaBeouf from Don't Worry Darling

    Before the role of Jack in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling landed in the hands of Harry Styles, Shia LaBeouf originally booked the lead part opposite Florence Pugh. However, right before production started, LaBeouf departed the project, with Warner Bros. Pictures citing the regularly-used phrase: “Scheduling conflicts.” Now, in a new interview with Variety, director Wilde offers a new perspective on the actor’s exit.

  • Cherokee Citizen, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, Wins GOP Nomination for US Senate in Oklahoma

    U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a tribal citizen of the Cherokee Nation, is poised to become the first Native American Senator since Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell retired in 2005. Mullin has clinched the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma with a landslide victory. The five-term congressman beat former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon on Tuesday with 65 percent of the vote in a runoff that was necessary because neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in the June primary.