Mexico president confirms nomination of cenbanker Esquivel for IDB chief

FILE PHOTO: Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel, looks on during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed on Thursday the nomination of Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Latin America's main lending arm.

Lopez Obrador said Esquivel's candidacy had "the possibility to triumph," in comments made at a regular news conference.

Reuters first reported the nomination on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the matter. The move came after Alicia Barcena, former head of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, dropped out of the running.

"I promise to do my best in the process of running for the appointment," Esquivel said in a series of tweets on Thursday evening. "I am confident that the outcome, whatever it may be, will be to the benefit of the entire region."

Esquivel's term at the Bank of Mexico is currently set to end in December, though he could be asked to stay on.

The former chief of the IDB, Mauricio Claver-Carone, was sacked in September after an investigation found he had had an intimate relationship with a subordinate.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Additional reporting by Kylie Madry; editing by Cassandra Garrison and Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Pac-12 Hoops with Colorado’s Tad Boyle

    Colorado men's basketball head coach Tad Boyle joins Andy Katz to talk about the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • Kyler Murray officially limited in Thursday’s practice

    Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray officially was limited in Thursday’s practice. That’s a step in the right direction after he didn’t practice Wednesday. Murray has a hamstring issue. The Cardinals had three other changes to their practice report. Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (illness/knee) returned to practice as a limited participant after sitting out Wednesday. Offensive lineman [more]

  • Nick Lachey Seemingly Shaded Jessica Simpson During The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Reunion, And People Think It's "So Cringe" And "Awkward"

    A little more respect for the union that gave us "Where You Are" and that Chicken of the Sea moment, please!View Entire Post ›

  • As Falcons and Panthers meet again, here’s a primer on the helmet-removal rule

    Tonight, the Falcons and Panthers meet again, just 11 days after a memorable Week Eight barnburner that included one of the best throws the NFL has seen in recent years, coupled with one of its most boneheaded celebrations. With Carolina trailing by six points in the final minute of regulation, quarterback P.J. Walker and receiver [more]

  • What happens after polls close? We asked a polling place supervisor

    Shelton Mackey, a volunteer polling place supervisor, arrived at Salem Elementary School in Fredericksburg, Va., at 5 a.m. on Tuesday — one hour before in-person voting began. The poll closed at 7 p.m., and ballot totals were quickly reported by phone. So, why didn't he leave until just before 9 p.m.? The answer, as Mackey explains, is an often overlooked process that ensures confidence in our elections.

  • Turns Out Octopuses Love to Fight Dirty and Sling Debris, Study Shows

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyWe’ve just witnessed one of the dirtiest fights to ever take place in front of our eyes, with two notable figures getting personal and willing to get their limbs deep in the mud to take down their opponents in a spectacle we just could not look away from.No, we’re not talking about John Fetterman’s victorious Senate campaign of Mehmet Oz—we’re talking about octopuses that have been seen throwing objects at each other.In a study published November 9 in

  • Elon Musk Concedes Twitter’s Move To Paid Blue-Check Verification May Be A “Dumb Decision”, Intends To Get “80% Of Humanity” On Platform

    New Twitter owner Elon Musk presided over a rambling, hourlong appeal to advertisers, defending the newly instituted $8-a-month blue-check verification program and vowing to make the social platform “a force for good.” The conversation convened on the company’s Spaces audio platform (listen to full audio below) came as a number of major advertisers have paused […]

  • Columbia County Sheriff Gives Update on Deputy Discipline Following Arrest of Legally Blind Man

    Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter gave an update on November 8, regarding consequences faced by deputies following the October 31 arrest of a legally blind man in Lake City, Florida.Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy Jayme Gohde and Sergeant Randy Harrison stopped James Hodges after mistakenly thinking a foldable walking stick in his pocket was a gun, and arrested Hodges following a disagreeable verbal interaction between the two parties.Police footage of the incident garnered attention after Hodges posted it on YouTube on November 1. Hodges indicated in his video caption that he suspected the deputies had violated the 4th Amendment of the US Constitution, which prohibits searches and seizures of people without reasonable cause.The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said an “administrative investigation” was launched on November 3 after the incident was brought to their attention. Sheriff Mark Hunter said he was “troubled by what he has seen in the video,” according to CCSO. “If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” the sheriff’s office added.In a video released on November 8, Hunter described the incident, including the ensuing investigation, and announced discipline against the two sheriff’s deputies.“The administrative investigation concluded the afternoon of 11/7 allegations of policy violations against these two deputies were sustained. As a result of these findings, Sergeant Harrison will be demoted immediately, suspended without pay for seven days, and will not be eligible for any favorable action for two years. Deputy Gohde will be suspended without pay for two days. Both deputies will be required to undergo remedial training pertaining to civil rights,” Hunter said.“As sheriff, I take full responsibility for this event and I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Hodges for the actions of my deputies. I do not feel like these deputies’ actions were guided by ill intent, but rather by frustration and failure to rely on their training. Nevertheless, this conduct is unacceptable. We will continue to work hard and train to ensure these incidents do not reoccur,” Hunter said. Credit: Columbia County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and his wife have purchased a Michigan golf course

    A letter from the Cousins said there are "no concrete plans for changes to the course."

  • How Steph Curry envisions Warriors' 'pick-your-poison' offense

    Steph Curry stated on Thursday that once Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole get going, the Warriors' offense can become a "pick-your-poison."

  • 49ers look to show off new offense vs. Chargers

    San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan has been known as one of the NFL's most creative play-callers. The midseason addition of Christian McCaffrey has only expanded the possibilities for the 49ers, who now feature two of the game's most versatile players in McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel. McCaffrey is a former All-Pro running back who has caught more passes than all but 12 wide receivers since he entered the NFL five years ago.

  • Buffett's Berkshire sheds large portion of US Bancorp stake

    In a regulatory filing, Berkshire said it owned just over 53 million U.S. Bancorp shares, for a 3.6% stake, on Oct. 31, down from 144.7 million shares, or 9.8%, on Dec. 31, 2021. Berkshire began investing in the Minneapolis-based bank in 2006, according to regulatory filings.

  • Poor Rep. Kevin McCarthy — ‘my Kevin,’ Trump calls him — is about to achieve his goal

    After selling his soul to Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy’s reward will be a far different speakership than the one he had in mind all these years, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion

  • One Russian ship with Kalibr missiles deployed to Black Sea

    Moscow has one ship, equipped with eight Kalibr cruise missiles, deployed to the Black Sea, Ukrainian Navy said in a Facebook post on Nov. 10.

  • Trump apologizes to Melania, Hannity for ‘fictional stories’ over Oz backing

    Former President Trump on Thursday apologized to his wife Melania Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity for reports circulating about their reaction to his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, dismissing the accounts as “fictional stories.” “I’d like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional…

  • Trump lashes out at ‘average’ DeSantis, as their political rivalry comes to a boil

    In a statement of remarkable vitriol and length, former President Donald Trump lashed out Thursday at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose commanding re-election win on Tuesday has, according to some political observers, catapulted him to front-runner status in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert's Reelection Faces Inconvenient Stumble

    The extremist lawmaker tweeted “the red wave has begun!" and then fell silent.

  • Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences

    "The surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR," an ex-Putin advisor said.

  • Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari Lake attacking the press

    Fox News anchor John Roberts questioned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s pointed attack on the press on Election Day. Lake tore into the media writ large during a press gaggle Tuesday after a journalist asked her if she’d serve a full term if elected amid speculation of loftier political goals in 2024. “I’m going…

  • Trump says 'I'd like to apologize to Melania' on behalf of news outlets that reported he blamed her for his failed endorsement of Dr. Oz

    "I'd like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional stories," the former president wrote on social media.