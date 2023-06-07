Mexico president to meet with US transport chief on air-safety rating

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would meet on Wednesday with the U.S. transportation secretary, appearing to refer to Pete Buttigieg, and discuss Mexico's efforts to recover a top air-safety rating.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) more than two years ago downgraded Mexico to Category 2, citing safety deficiencies and restricting the ability of Mexican airlines to open new routes to the United States.

The FAA wrapped up an audit - one of a series - into Mexico last week. A government source told Reuters that the concluded audit was Mexico's "last," implying a positive resolution.

"We've already complied with everything, absolutely everything," Lopez Obrador said, referring to changes laid out by the FAA required to recover the Category 1 rating.

Mexico has revamped its aviation standards, most recently overhauling its civil aviation law and shuffling industry officials.

Lopez Obrador also criticized the FAA's role in restricting Mexico's ability to operate flights. "Who are the judges? From another country. With what authority are they grading another government?"

The leftist president has frequently chaffed at what he deems intervention from other countries into national affairs.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Mark Porter)