Mexico president rejects U.S. lawmakers' calls for military intervention against cartels

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday rebuked calls from some U.S. lawmakers advocating military action in Mexico against drug cartels, describing the proposals as threats to Mexican sovereignty.

"We are not going to permit any foreign government to intervene in our territory, much less that a government's armed forces intervene," Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.

The kidnapping of four Americans - two of whom were killed - in a northern border state intensified calls from Republican lawmakers in Washington to take tougher line on organized crime.

Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw on Wednesday released a message in Spanish to Lopez Obrador on Twitter, asking the Mexican leader why he rejected his proposal for the U.S. military to take action against drug cartels in Mexico.

"In addition to being irresponsible, it is an offense to the people of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said during the news conference, adding that Mexico "does not take orders from anyone."

