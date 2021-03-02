Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

Tents used by migrants seeking asylum in the United States line an entrance to the border crossing, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Tijuana, Mexico. President Joe Biden is holding a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Monday's meeting was a chance for them to discuss migration, among other issues. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARÍA VERZA
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine.

López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” He said he didn’t come away with a deal for the U.S. to help Mexico obtain more COVID-19 vaccine, but said he wasn’t denied either.

“Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

Ahead of the meeting, White House officials reiterated that Biden remained focused on first vaccinating U.S. citizens before turning his attention to assisting other nations. López Obrador acknowledged Biden may have to first vaccinate most of the U.S. population, but said there was an openness to the subject.

There were questions ahead of the meeting about how the two leaders would get along. López Obrador had a surprisingly warm relationship with former President Donald Trump that revolved almost exclusively around Mexico’s efforts to stop migrants from reaching the U.S. border.

But López Obrador said Tuesday there was a lot of laughter in the one hour and 15-minute conversation with Biden that covered nearly all of the main issues in the bilateral relationship.

“There were not any differences, I’m telling you categorically, not a single one,” López Obrador said.

On immigration, López Obrador said he proposed the U.S. analyze how many workers its economy requires and then design a plan for temporary worker visas that would allow Mexicans and Central Americans to migrate legally for work. “And it’s going to be studied,” he said. Before the meeting, López Obrador has floated a scale of 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American workers annually.

It could be modeled on the original Bracero program, which allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the United States to fill labor shortages during World War II and for a couple of decades after the war.

Biden and López Obrador have both stressed the importance of developing northern Central America and southern Mexico to address migration. The Mexican president said Biden repeated his proposal to destine $4 billion for that purpose in the region.

“We recognize that is a good move to have taken this decision,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day

    He was among the first shot dead in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Sunday, the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup prompted daily protests against the junta and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United Nations Human Rights Office said at least 18 people had been killed and 30 wounded on Sunday, bringing the total number of protesters killed since the coup to at least 21.

  • Myanmar coup: Aung San Suu Kyi appears in court to face fresh charges

    Ms Suu Kyi's appearance comes a day after the deadliest day of protests, when 18 people were killed.

  • COVID curbs dampen carousing on Jewish costume festival Purim

    COVID-19 curbs have curtailed celebrations of the Jewish costume festival of Purim, with Israeli police preventing parties and some rabbis urging people not to drink too much so social distancing is maintained. Drawn from the biblical Book of Esther's account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia, Purim is commemorated with the wearing of all kinds of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts - and drinking to excess. But this year, Israel, which began emerging from its third national lockdown on Feb. 21, reimposed night curfews for the long Purim weekend and limited access to Jerusalem.

  • Armenian opposition leader urges army to rebel after PM's coup accusation

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's grip on power appeared to be slipping on Friday, a day after the army called on him to quit. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in the capital Yerevan to demand his downfall, and a leading opposition figure called on the army to rebel against him. Pashinyan told his supporters on Thursday he was firing Onik Gasparyan, the chief of the army's general staff.

  • Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight

    A man was killed by a rooster with a blade tied to its leg during an illegal cockfight in southern India, police said, bringing focus on a practice that continues in some Indian states despite a decades-old ban. The rooster, with a 3-inch knife tied to its leg, fluttered in panic and slashed its owner, 45-year-old Thangulla Satish, in his groin last week, police inspector B. Jeevan said Sunday. According to Jeevan, Satish was injured while he prepared the rooster for a fight.

  • Far-right Proud Boys leader condemns Capitol rioters but says he 'won't cry' about politicians

    ‘I'm not going to worry about people that their only worry in life is to be re-elected,’ says Enrique Tarrio

  • Op-Ed: The U.S.-Taliban peace deal only whetted the insurgents' appetite for more violence

    The United States elevated the Taliban's status by negotiating a 2020 deal without Kabul's participation.

  • CPAC stage is shaped like a Nordic rune used on some Nazi uniforms

    After Twitter users noted the similarities, the CPAC organizer said the "stage design conspiracies are outrageous and slanderous."

  • Republican congressman appears at white nationalist conference whose founder called Capitol riot ‘awesome’

    Only elected GOP official to attend alternative far-right conference said afterwards: ‘I denounce when we talk about white racism’

  • CPAC 2021 – live: Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap as Kristi Noem and Mike Pompeo woo party faithful

    Follow the latest updates

  • CPAC: Gaetz says media ‘biased’ over Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip and should have focused on ‘caravans’ of migrants instead

    Outspoken GOP congressman complains ‘the left and the media’ were less concerned about ‘caravans going through Mexico’ than Texas senator visiting

  • Saudi de facto ruler approved operation that led to Khashoggi's death: U.S.

    Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's policies, was killed and dismembered by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. The Saudi government, which has denied any involvement by the crown prince, issued a statement rejecting the U.S. report's findings and repeating its previous statements that Khashoggi's killing was a heinous crime by a rogue group.

  • How a Guatemalan asylum seeker who may lose both hands to Texas frostbite tests Biden's immigration policy

    A hospital said an immigrant's hands may be amputated after he was found in the winter storm. Border Patrol told him he'd be sent back home, but he is now expected to stay in the U.S.

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Exclusive: Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

    At least two political rights groups advocating democracy have quietly quit Hong Kong and moved overseas, unnerved by a national security law that has fanned fears over the erosion of freedoms under China’s rule, sources told Reuters. In the past, China-focused rights groups had valued the wide-ranging autonomy, including freedom of speech and assembly, guaranteed for Hong Kong when control over the former British colony was returned to Beijing in 1997. But some non-government organisations (NGOs) say the new legislation means they face a choice of either having to leave Hong Kong or work with the same kind of fears and constraints they would encounter in mainland China.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • UK says more than 20 million vaccinated

    "A magnificent achievement for the country." That's how British Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the UK's vaccination effort on Twitter Sunday, after more than 20 million people across the UK received a COVID-19 vaccine. Britain has rolled out Europe's fastest COVID-19 vaccination program, raising the prospect of a lifting of its current lockdown restrictions between now and the end of June. The country also reported a further 6,035 cases within the previous 24 hours, and 144 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.The latest figures meant cases over the past seven days were down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5%.Officials advising the government said on Friday that certain occupations will not jump to the head of the queue in the second phase of Britain's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, with people instead prioritized by age.

  • J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

    The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways. The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death.