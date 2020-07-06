Mexico president says Trudeau not meeting him in Washington

FILE - In this Dec. 10. 2019 file photo, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during an event to sign an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement, at the National Palace in Mexico City. Mexico celebrated on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the implementation of the new free trade agreement with Canada and the United States that it hopes will lead to more investment in its struggling economy. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't be joining him and President Donald Trump in Washington this week to mark the start of a new free trade accord.

López Obrador said Trudeau had asked to speak with him and they planned to speak by phone on Monday. Late last week, Trudeau had not committed to attending the White House gathering.

López Obrador has come under heavy criticism at home for making his first foreign trip to meet with a president who has insulted Mexicans and doing it just months before U.S. elections.

But López Obrador has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with Trump and believes the start of the new trade agreement, negotiated from before the start of his administration is worth the trip.

López Obrador also said he would likely be tested for COVID-19 Monday afternoon before traveling to Washington Tuesday. He said he would share his results, if he had them, Tuesday morning.