Mexico president to sign agreement with tortilla makers promoting non-GMO white corn

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that he would sign an agreement this week with tortilla makers that ensures they only use non-genetically modified (GM) white corn.

Lopez Obrador added that the agreement will include tariffs on imported white corn to promote the purchase from domestic producers.

Mexico has been embroiled in a trade dispute with the United States over a decree to limit the use of GM corn, particularly for human consumption.

The U.S. and Canada requested trade dispute settlement consultations earlier this month under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), arguing that Mexico's policies are not science-based and will harm U.S. farmers that export corn to their southern neighbor.

Producers protested last week to demand Mexico's government guarantee prices for corn, wheat and sorghum to counteract a fall in international prices.

