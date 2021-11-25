Mexico pulls migrants from southern "prison" city, warding off another caravan

Jose Torres and Jose Luis Gonzalez
·2 min read

By Jose Torres and Jose Luis Gonzalez

TAPACHULA (Reuters) - Mexican officials have begun dispersing several hundred migrants gathered in the southern city of Tapachula by busing them to other states, heading off the prospect of a new caravan heading north.

The migrants, mostly from Haiti and parts of Latin America, had been in limbo in Tapachula in Chiapas state while enduring lengthy waits for asylum and visa requests to be resolved.

Migrant rights activist Luis Carcia Villagran has called the city a "prison" because migrants were unable to leave without paperwork. Two groups of migrants had departed in mass caravans headed north in recent weeks, in part to raise visibility of their plight and demand a response from the Mexican government.

The transfers out of Tapachula began Wednesday night with 120 Haitian migrants ferried to the states of Aguascalientes, Campeche and Durango, an official at Mexico's national migration institute (INM) said on Thursday.

More migrants are slated to be taken to Puebla and Guanajuato states, and will be able to continue their applications for asylum status and visas, the person added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

INM official Hector Martinez in Tapachula told migrants that 20 buses would leave the city today in total.

Officials had begun similar transfers of migrants in the town of Mapastepec in Chiapas on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/caravan-migrants-accept-mexico-visa-deal-disperse-2021-11-24, dissolving a caravan that had left Tapachula several days before. The migrants agreed to leave the route and be taken elsewhere in exchange for Mexican visas.

In Tapachula, Haitian migrant Wilguens Antoine said he did not know where Mexican officials would take him, but was relieved to be leaving Tapachula, where he had no money to pay for lodging or take care of his family.

"I'm happy, because I'm going to another city where I can work to help my family," he said, shortly before boarding a bus provided by migration officials.

Villagran said some 600 people are expected to be moved out of Tapachula.

"This is a way to avoid mass movements of Haitians, Cubans and all the people who were prepared to leave tomorrow (in a caravan)," he said.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

    Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks to embark on foot on the long journey north toward the U.S. border with families including young children. The caravan migrants who left Tapachula last week accepted a government proposal to "begin the process that will allow them to regularize their legal status," according to a joint statement from the interior ministry and national migration institute.

  • Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal

    Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas. That’s according to officials – who on Tuesday night said the migrants accepted a proposal to (quote) "begin the process that will allow them to regularize their legal status" in Mexico. Haitian migrant Dunel Sineas said he was glad to soon be able to work: "We are happy and content. Thank God they will give us papers (a Mexican visa) to go to another city and support our family. Thank you very much." The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the southern city of Tapachula in recent weeks en route to the U.S. border. The caravan organizer told Reuters most of the migrants accepted the government offer and that officials would eventually bus them out of Chiapas and into other Mexican states. But some migrants said waiting for change has been rough: CUBAN MIGRANT, ILIANA, SAYING: "We have been here for five days lying on the floor, women, men, children, sick people, with the supposed promise that they were going to give us a document to be able to transit (through the country) and finish the procedures we have started here in other states. Everything has been a lie. The immigration officials give us no answer, and the government says nothing.” A Mexican migration official told Reuters that an earlier group of migrants from Haiti and Honduras were taken to another state, some 620 miles away on Tuesday. Washington has urged Mexico to keep migrants in check as the number of people stopped while attempting to cross the U.S. border has more than doubled this year.

  • ConsenSys Suddenly Bars Iranian Students From Ethereum Coding Class

    The firm’s ConsenSys Academy accepted 50 students from the sanctioned country but cut them off before the virtual course ended, according to students and an email seen by CoinDesk.

  • 3 in Mexico who investigated killings were themselves probed

    Three women who volunteered to investigate the 2011 massacre of 193 people later found out that they themselves had been placed under investigation by prosecutors, possibly because their findings embarrassed Mexican authorities. The case involved journalist, Marcela Turati, lawyer Ana Lorena Delgadillo, and Mercedes Doretti, the co-founder of a forensic investigation team. “This is not just an attack against us, it's an attack on democracy,” said Delgadillo.

  • What should U.S. immigration policy be?

    A CBS News poll takes a closer look at what's behind immigration views.

  • U.S. still seeking agreement from Mexico on return of asylum seekers

    The Biden administration and Mexico have not yet agreed to restart a Trump-era program obliging asylum seekers to await U.S. court hearings in Mexico, because certain conditions must first be met, two Mexican officials said on Wednesday. News outlet Axios reported earlier that returns under the program officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) could restart as soon as next week. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement it was working to resume the program "as promptly as possible" but could not do so without Mexico's agreement.

  • Gold rush draws swarm of illegal miners in Brazil

    Hundreds of illegal miners are dredging for gold along the Madeira River in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.A Reuters witness spotted plumes of exhaust coming from the rafts, indicating they are vacuuming the riverbed for the precious metal.No one is stopping them, as state and federal authorities dispute who is responsible.Danicley Aguiar is an activist with Greenpeace and says nearly 300 have been there for at least two weeks."The impression that all this gives to everyone who looks on from afar is that the Amazon has truly become a free-for-all, where everyone does what they want, when they want to. There is no longer a discussion on whether the state or the law will prevail. In the spiral of destruction that the Amazon is facing, this is something that I’ve never seen before in the region, and I’ve seen a lot.”Rumors triggered the gold rush a few weeks ago, as world leaders gathered at the UN climate conference in Glasgow.While there, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vowed to step up protection of the Amazon rainforest.But it seems no one is willing to crack down on this latest violation.A spokesperson for Brazil’s environmental protection agency, Ibama, said responsibility rests with Amazonas state authorities, or IPAAM.IPAAM said in a statement that rafts were under federal jurisdiction, so it's up to the National Mining Agency to crackdown.The National Mining Agency said it only oversees legal mining, while criminal activity was a matter for the police and courts.Federal police said it was looking into how to deal with the problem.

  • Migrants in US-bound caravan say they'll accept deal for Mexican visas

    Thousands of migrants who had organized a U.S.-bound caravan have taken a deal to disband their group in exchange for visas to stay in Mexico, according to a report by Reuters.The caravan had recently left the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, traveling as a group to defend themselves against criminals and potential harassment from authorities. The migrants, traveling by foot, had walked about 30 miles from Tapachula to the town of Mapastepec...

  • Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s the cheapest —and most expensive — gas across California

    The good news? Gas prices are generally below the record highs of last week.

  • One-quarter in Texas unwilling, unlikely to get vaccinated: poll

    Almost one-quarter of Texans are unwilling or unlikely to get the COVID-19 vaccine, a new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler found.The poll found 5 percent are unlikely and 18 percent unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccine as vaccine mandates are becoming more popular in the country.The percentage of parents who will not get their children vaccinated is even higher, with 9 percent saying they probably won't...

  • Mexico's drug war uses drones, human shields, gunships

    The Mexican government is rapidly running out of tools to control the expansion of the feared Jalisco cartel on the front lines of Mexico’s narco war in the western state of Michoacan and the stalled ground effort is being supplemented by an increasingly sophisticated aerial conflict. Jalisco, Mexico’s most militarily powerful drug gang, has begun organizing townspeople to act as human shields against army troops, which now just try to keep rival cartels apart.

  • Byesville man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl

    Byesville man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl in Guernsey County.

  • India's Blume Ventures raises $105 million in the first close of its fourth fund

    Blume Ventures said on Wednesday it has raised $105 million in the first close of its fourth fund, less than two years after finalizing its previous fund, as investment activity intensifies in the world’s second-largest internet market. The 11-year-old firm, one of the largest Indian venture funds, said it expects its new fund to balloon to close to $200 million by March next year, which is when it hopes for the final close. With the new fund, the investment firm will continue to focus on backing early-stage startups in their pre-seed and pre-Series A rounds, said Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner at Blume Ventures, in an interview with TechCrunch.

  • Collecting $26M award vs. white nationalists may be tough

    Nine people who sued white nationalist leaders and organizations over the violence at a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 won a $26 million judgment for the injuries and trauma they endured. Many of the defendants are in prison, in hiding or have dropped out of the white nationalist movement. At least three of the far-right extremist groups named as defendants have dissolved.

  • Unvaccinated active duty airmen will soon be barred from moving to new assignments

    Nearly 97 percent, or 316,000, of the 326,000 active duty airmen are fully vaccinated.

  • Chinese Miners in Talks to Access Vast Afghan Lithium Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese firms are showing interest in exploiting Afghanistan’s vast untapped mineral resources as Beijing seeks a role in reconstructing the nation’s war-ravaged economy. Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a

  • Appeals court upholds convictions of sex offender, child buyer Jason Carlile

    An appeals court affirmed sex offender Jason Carlile's convictions Wednesday.

  • Ethiopia's Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa ready to join Tigray war

    Haile Gebrselassie and Feyisa Lilesa back the PM's call to go to the front line of the Tigray war.

  • 112 best Black Friday deals you can already shop in Canada

    Including mega savings from retailers like Best Buy Canada, Amazon, Walmart and dozens more!

  • NFL and Rams agree to $790-million settlement with St. Louis over relocation

    The NFL and Rams owner Stan Kroenke avoided a trial by reaching an $800-million settlement with St. Louis over the team's relocation.