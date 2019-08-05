Mexico reacts with fury over ‘barbaric’ El Paso shooting, pledging to take action against gunman using international law

Mexican officials on Sunday angrily denounced the mass shooting in El Paso and announced a series of unusual actions to protect Mexicans in the United States - including possibly charging the perpetrator in Mexican courts.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said six Mexicans were among the 20 killed in the attack Saturday in the border city, and seven more were wounded.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the country would take action under international law.

"Mexico declares its profound rejection and complete condemnation of this barbaric act, in which innocent Mexican men and women lost their lives," Ebrard said in a recorded message on his Twitter feed.

The remarks represented a toughening of Mexico's official reaction to the shootings. On Saturday, López Obrador appeared to play down any US government responsibility for the violence, saying the attack was "a product of [societal] discomposition, of problems certain people have. It's not a generalised issue."

But there were increasing indications that the shooting was aimed at Mexicans. Investigators are studying a manifesto that they believe the suspect posted online before the attack; it includes screeds against immigrants.

Mexican officials didn't single out President Donald Trump, who has often lashed out at Mexicans and other immigrants.

They made clear, though, that they were alarmed by the rise of anti-immigrant hate speech in their northern neighbour.

"The intentionality of the attack against the Mexicans and the Latino community in El Paso is frightening," Mexico's ambassador to Washington, Martha Bárcena, wrote on Twitter. "NO to hate speech. NO to xenophobic discourse."

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to use the full force of international law to prosecute the El Paso gunman (Getty Images)

López Obrador said Mexico didn't want to get mixed up in the US presidential campaign.

But, he said, "We reaffirm our conviction that no one should confront social problems with the use of force or by inciting others to violence."

The Mexican president, who built his political career as a leftist, has surprised his followers and critics alike by agreeing to Trump's demands in recent months for a crackdown on Central American migrants crossing Mexico en route to the US border.





He has consistently highlighted his good relations with Trump.

Analysts believe López Obrador has been anxious to avoid antagonising Mexico's largest trading partner, the recipient of 80 percent of its exports.

But there was no missing the officials' angry tones on Sunday.

"Mexico is indignant," Ebrard told journalists. "But we are not proposing to meet hate with hate. We will act with reason and within the law, but with firmness."

Lupe Lopez carries a photo of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher from across the US border who was killed in the El Paso shooting (Getty Images)