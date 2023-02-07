Mexico rejects possible 'Remain in Mexico' revamp plan

FILE PHOTO:A section of the border wall between Mexico and the United States, as pictured from Tijuana
16
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Monday it had informed the United States that it rejects a possible U.S. re-implementation of an immigration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which required asylum seekers to wait for hearings in Mexico.

In December, a U.S. judge paused President Joe Biden's attempt to end the program. U.S. authorities later told Mexico's foreign ministry the program would start up again, the ministry said in a statement.

Mexico's decision leaves the future of the program unclear.

Biden had sought to end the Trump-era program, known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), upon entering office. Republican-led states such as Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit to keep the program active.

A federal court order forced the Biden administration to restart MPP in late 2021, which Mexico agreed to on several conditions such as expanding health policies and collaboration with international groups, the foreign ministry said.

Some 74,000 migrants went through Mexico under the program during Trump's administration, it added. Under Biden, just 7,500 entered Mexico through MPP.

Mexico added on Monday that it supported the U.S. immigration program to allow some populations, such as Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, to enter the United States through an appointment system.

Human rights organizations have pushed for other nationalities to be included under the new program.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas border mission results in nearly 130 arrests over five days, targets brush, smuggling guides

    Nearly 130 suspected human smugglers and guides were arrested in Texas over several days as part of a border mission.

  • Violence, unemployment drive Ecuadorians to Mexico

    The number of Ecuadorians braving the trek north to Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States jumped exponentially last year amid a wave of violence and shrinking job opportunities at home, experts say. "We've never seen violence like this before," said Monica, a 30-year-old Ecuadorian in Mexico who fled after criminals threatened to kill her when she could not make extortion payments to continue selling food. "We want to go to the United States, we know that Mexico is not safe either," Monica added, declining to give her last name.

  • 'Surprise' in Canada as NYC buses migrants to border

    New York City's mayor confirms the city is giving migrants free bus tickets to the Canadian border.

  • China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say

    China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes. The Bank of Canada last month hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and said the economy will stall in the first half of the year and could tip into recession. But analysts say a rebounding Chinese economy will likely fuel demand for Canada's major exports, including oil, natural gas, grain, cereals and other goods, making a much-desired soft landing for the economy more likely than previously thought.

  • UN Secretary-General: 'No more baby steps' on climate change

    This must be “a year of game-changing climate action” on pollution and water, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday in New York.

  • LeBron James seals second NBA title

    Take a look back at when the Miami Heat forwarded hit a jumper in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs to help seal his second championship.

  • Maui firefighter dies days after he was swept into storm drain while responding to floods

    Tre Evans-Dumaran, a 24-year-old Maui County firefighter, was responding to flooding in Maui when was swept into a storm drain.

  • Debt ceiling: What voters think about a potential U.S. default

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss U.S. job security, the debt ceiling, and the expectations for President Biden’s State of the Union speech.

  • How palm oil became the world's most hated, most used fat source

    Oil palm fruit in North Aceh, Indonesia. Fachrul Reza / Barcroft Media via Getty Images Palm oil is everywhere today: in food, soap, lipstick, even newspaper ink. It’s been called the world’s most hated crop because of its association with deforestation in Southeast Asia. But despite boycott campaigns, the world uses more palm oil than any other vegetable oil – over 73 million tons in 2020. That’s because palm oil is cheap. The plant that makes it, the African oil palm, can produce up to 10 time

  • Pope Francis urges end of 'blind fury' in S. Sudan

    STORY: Pope Francis urged the people of South Sudan to 'never lose hope' as he wrapped up his peace mission on Sunday (February 5).Speaking at Mass, the pontiff also urged them to seize every opportunity to build a peace that has eluded the country for years.South Sudan won independence in 2011 but civil war broke out two years later.400,000 people were killed. Despite a peace deal in 2018, sporadic bouts of fighting continue to kill and displace civilians.On the grounds of the mausoleum of liberation hero John Garang, the Pope thanked a crowd of 70,000 who he described as the "salt of the earth"."Salt is a tiny ingredient and, once placed on food, it disappears, it dissolves; yet precisely in that way it seasons the whole dish. In the same way, even though we are tiny and frail, even when our strength seems paltry before the magnitude of our problems and the blind fury of violence, we Christians are able to make a decisive contribution to changing history."Residents in Juba had queued from early in the morning to take part in the Mass.Some, like Jovana Buyom, had spent the night."I was reflecting over the life that all South Sudanese have gone through and I hope that the visit of Pope has brought to us an everlasting peace."Extreme poverty and hunger are rife in South Sudan and two third of the 11.6 million population need humanitarian assistance.That's as a result of conflict as well as three years of catastrophic floods.4.5 million are internally displaced or have fled the country as refugees, according to the United Nations.At the end of his trip Pope Francis also appealed for an end to the tribalism, financial wrongdoing and political cronyism at the root of many of the country's problems.South Sudan has some of the largest crude oil reserves in sub-Saharan Africa. But that has not translated into widespread prosperity.A U.N. report in 2021 said the country's leaders had diverted "staggering amounts of money and wealth" from public coffers and resources.The government dismissed the report and has denied accusations of widespread corruption.

  • Biden will insist that raising debt limit is not 'bargaining chip' -White House

    U.S. President Joe Biden will insist in his State of the Union address that raising the debt limit of the United States is not negotiable and should not be used as "bargaining chip" by U.S. lawmakers, his top economic adviser Brian Deese said on Monday. He said the economic consequences of questioning that principle could be "quite severe" and could allow adversaries to claim the "full faith and credit" of the United States had been weakened.

  • WSJ Opinion: Hunter Biden Goes on Offense

    Journal Editorial Report: And Ron DeSantis takes on woke curriculums. Images: AP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Riches: Season 1

    Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control.

  • Cold, windy conditions expected to give way to warmer temperatures in Southern California

    After reports of trees falling due to high winds in L.A., National Weather Service predicts warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.

  • Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy wants compromise on debt ceiling, cuts from Biden

    Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called on Democratic President Joe Biden to agree to compromises and spending cuts, as the two remain deadlocked over raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. McCarthy spoke on Monday before Biden is set to give the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, aiming to get ahead of the president and reinforce his role as the leading congressional negotiator. The White House has said Biden will discuss federal spending cuts with Republicans, but only after the debt ceiling is lifted, while McCarthy has said Republicans will only lift the ceiling if Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • America has way too many balloon experts

    The Pentagon will learn more about the Chinese spy balloon as it pulls the wreckage from the ocean. But let's all make up our minds before the facts are in.

  • Irvine high schoolers to compete in National Science Bowl finals

    Over the weekend, Irvine's University High School team beat 20 Southern California schools at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena to stamp their ticket to Washington D.C. in April. Michele Gile reports.

  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie

    The untitled Mario film is an upcoming computer-animated film to be produced by Illumination in association with Nintendo, with distribution by Universal Pictures. It is the third feature film adaptation of Nintendo's Mario video game series, following the 1986 Japanese-only anime film Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach! and the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros. The film is being directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel and

  • Neo-Nazi leader among 2 arrested in plot to attack Baltimore's power grid, feds say

    The FBI captured two people, one a nationally known neo-Nazi leader, before they could launch an attack on Baltimore's power grid that had the potential to "completely destroy this whole city," authorities said Monday.

  • UTEP names former Border Patrol agent facing harassment allegations as 'research fellow'

    UTEP lists Barker as a "Homeland Security Enterprise Policy Expert" on the website for its Center for Law and Human Behavior.