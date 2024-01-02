New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown of Carlsbad announces reelection bid in 2024

New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) said Tuesday she is running for reelection to the district representing parts of Eddy County including Carlsbad and southern Lea County including Jal and Eunice.

Brown was first elected to the Legislature in 2010, reelected multiple times to represent District 55 and serves on the House Appropriations and Finance and House Transportation committees.

She is also ranking member of the Public Works and Capital Improvement Committee, a member of multiple interim committees including the Radioactive and Hazardous Materials and Legislative Ethics committees.

Cathrynn Brown.

More: New Mexico oilfield lawmakers ready to defend oil, gas from 'tightening noose' of regulation

To earn reelection to the post Brown would first face a GOP primary election June 4, should another Republican run for the seat, and then the General Election Nov. 5.

In a press release announcing her reelection campaign, Brown touted her “strong record” of opposing legislation she believes would infringe on constitutional rights, raise taxes and impact the power of parents in raising their children.

She also pointed to funds Brown said she helped acquire for road projects in southeast New Mexico to improve safety along busy oilfield roadways.

More: Record $2.75 billion in New Mexico revenue driven by oil and gas industry

Brown also pushed education initiatives, read the release, intending to support the control of local school boards and improve K-12 education through both literacy and technical education.

A resident of Carlsbad, Brown said she supported the oil and industry which defines the economy of the area and was credited with driving a reported $3.5 billion in new money this year for state coffers.

She opposed a recent rulemaking at the New Mexico Environment Department that sought to increase required electrical vehicle fleets at car dealerships throughout the state, a move Brown said would drive up consumer expenses.

More: Lea and Eddy counties continue leading in contribution to state revenue, study says

“Brown is pro-business and believes that efforts by legislators and the current administration to impede and ultimately shutter the oil and gas industry would not only leave thousands of New Mexicans jobless but also do irreparable damage to the state’s economy and harm national security,” read the release.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: New Mexico Rep. Cathrynn Brown of Carlsbad announces reelection bid