Mexico reports lowest daily coronavirus death toll in over a year

Vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City
·1 min read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Sunday registered 50 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, the lowest daily increase reported from the pandemic in over a year, according to government data.

The rise, which brought the official death toll to 221,647, was the smallest since the final Sunday of April 2020, and it follows a steady decline in new daily infections in Mexico during recent weeks as a vaccine roll-out gathers pace.

Mexico has said the real number of coronavirus deaths and infections is likely considerably higher than the official tally. Separate government data has suggested the death toll could be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

The ministry on Sunday also reported 1,274 new COVID-19 infections, lifting the total to 2,396,604.

Despite the upbeat data, efforts to get life back to normal suffered a setback at the weekend, with authorities in the states of Campeche and Nayarit saying a return to teaching in schools had been suspended due to an uptick in infections.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Abraham Gonzalez; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Tom Hogue)

