New Mexico Republicans peddle 'dangerous' myth of voter fraud in a state Trump lost by double digits

Charles Davis
GettyImages 1179432561
New Mexico Republicans are continuing to insist that Donald Trump won the state, despite receiving nearly 100,000 fewer voters than President-elect Joe Biden. Brandon Dill/Getty Images

  • The Republican Party of New Mexico is embracing an effort to "decertify" the election results in a state that outgoing President Donald Trump lost by nearly 100,000 votes.

  • The party claims it is justified in seeking to disenfranchise New Mexico voters because of unproven "irregularities."

  • There is no evidence of serious voter fraud in New Mexico, much less any that would overcome the gap between Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

  • "These desperate attempts to ignore the results of a legitimate election are not only foolish — they're dangerous," New Mexico Democrats said in a statement.

New Mexico Republicans, unswayed by the disastrous fallout of a pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol, are doubling down on baseless allegations of voter fraud in a state that the outgoing president lost by double digits.

In a press release on Thursday, the New Mexico GOP heralded legislation from state Rep. Cathrynn Brown that would disenfranchise the 501,614 voters who handed the state to President-elect Joe Biden over "serious and substantial irregularities" alleged by allies of President Trump, who won less than 402,000 votes.

"We stand by NM Rep. @CathrynnBrown and by President @realDonaldTrump," the party said on Twitter.

Anissa Tinnin, executive director of the Republican Party of New Mexico, did not respond to Insider's request for evidence of voter fraud that would justify the move.

There is no evidence of widespread voter or election fraud.

The attempt to discard the results of an election that their party's nominee lost by over 10%  is just the latest evidence of the New Mexico GOP's accelerated shift to the right.

Read more: SCOOP: Pence opposes 25th Amendment efforts to remove Trump following Capitol riot, VP advisors tell Insider

Over the summer, several New Mexico Republicans, including a leader of the state party, were set to appear at a rally paying "special tribute" to a far-right paramilitary organization led by a neo-Nazi and a Holocaust denier. The state party declined to condemn the event, which was ultimately canceled after the militia itself pulled out, claiming offense at the presence of other right-wing speakers who had made "racist" remarks.

New Mexico Democrats argue their counterparts are fueling extremism.

"Yesterday's events did not take place in a vacuum, and every politician that takes part in baseless fear mongering about the 2020 election should be held accountable for their role in undermining our democracy," Marg Elliston, chair of the state party, said in a statement. "These desperate attempts to ignore the results of a legitimate election are not only foolish - they're dangerous."

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

    January 6 was one of the saddest days in American history. A sitting President incited a mob of his supporters to attack the United States Capitol building, where the Senate and House of Representatives were meeting in the Constitutionally required joint session to count the votes of the Electoral College. Donald Trump’s clear intention in urging this act of violence against the final concluding act of the 2020 presidential election was to disrupt the counting procedure, thereby buying more time to escape the otherwise inevitable outcome of the election. This is as shameful as it gets, but it is nonetheless only one of a long series of shameful acts by Trump before, during, and after the November election. He has lied repeatedly about what happened in that election, convincing millions of decent, honest people that his opponents committed systematic fraud, in effect conning his own supporters. If there is evidence of this fraud, Trump has yet to provide it to any judicial or administrative tribunal, Federal or state. In his view, the anti-Trump conspiracy is so vast and so successful that it left behind no evidence. Either that, or his campaign had the worst team of lawyers in Anglo-American legal history. Trump’s charade promulgated the idea that Congress could overturn the duly certified results of the election from the key battleground states, enough to shift the Electoral College majority to his favour. And there was more: that somehow his Vice President, Mike Pence, would ignore the plain words of the Constitution, and impose his own outcome on the election, by deciding which state certificates of the results to count and which to ignore.