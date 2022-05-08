New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

CEDAR ATTANASIO and BRIAN MELLEY
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions.

Shops and restaurants reopened, the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters, but there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead.

“It’s literally like living under a dark cloud," said Liz Birmingham, whose daughter had persistent headaches from the smoke. "It’s unnerving.”

While the city for now seemed spared of danger, rural areas were still threatened as the fire was driven by winds so fierce all firefighting aircraft had to be grounded. And the worst could be yet to come.

A combination of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service to create an "exceptionally dangerous and likely historic stretch of critical to extreme fire weather conditions" for several days.

Some 1,400 firefighters worked feverishly to contain the largest fire burning in the U.S. The blaze, now more than a month old, has blackened more than 269 square miles (696 square kilometers) — an area larger than the city of Chicago.

Part of the fire was started by Forest Service workers who lost control of a prescribed burn meant to reduce fire risk. State leaders have called on the federal government for accountability, including reparations.

Nationwide, close to 2,000 square miles (5,180 square kilometers) have burned so far this year, with 2018 being the last time this much fire had been reported at this point, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. And predictions for the rest of the spring do not bode well for the West, where long-term drought and warmer temperatures brought on by climate change have combined to worsen the threat of wildfire.

Thousands of residents have evacuated due to flames that have charred large swaths of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains in northeastern New Mexico.

The fire’s main threat was now to the north, where flames burning vegetation clogging the forest floor threatened several small rural communities, fire spokesman Ryan Berlin said.

Firefighters, who typically rely on calmer winders and lower temperatures to make progress in the evening, have been hindered by unexpectedly strong winds at night.

The threat to Las Vegas, a city of 13,000, was reduced after vegetation was cleared to create containment lines. Local officials on Saturday allowed residents of several areas on the city’s northwestern outskirts to return to their homes, Berlin said.

The city looked like a ghost town earlier in the week, with businesses shuttered, schools closed and the tourist district empty but for resting firefighters. By Saturday, it was in a partial state of recovery.

National Guard troops carried cases of water, people lined up to sign up for relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., met with local officials and toured the shelter housing some of the displaced.

“We don’t know if our houses are getting burned, or if it’s gonna stop,” said Domingo Martinez, an evacuee from rural Manuelitas northwest of Las Vegas. “I hope it dies down so we can go home.”

Martinez, who is staying with his son on the east side of town, visited an old friend and neighbor who had been living in the middle school shelter for 15 days.

Outside the school, Martinez got a free haircut from Jessica Aragón, a local hairdresser who volunteered her time.

“I love that everyone is coming together,” Aragón said. “I think a smile is worth a thousand words."

Birmingham was one of four dog owners leading German shepherds and a black Labrador through an obedience course in a park next to a library. All had been touched in some way by the fire.

One was a construction worker whose work sites had all been reduced to ash.

Fire officials warned Las Vegas residents that they should still be ready to leave and not to let their guards down because winds will pick up. High winds and increasing smoke will also make it difficult — or impossible — to fly water-dropping choppers and planes dumping fire retardant.

On a mountain ridgeline outside of town, a sloppy line of red retardant could be seen on the trees. Residents were praying that the line and the wall of rock would hold.

___

Melley reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan, Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Paul Davenport and Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tenn. governor signs measure regulating medication abortions

    Tennessee will soon strictly regulate the dispensing of abortion pills, including imposing harsh penalties on doctors who violate the restrictions, under legislation recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

  • White House bracing for possible COVID-19 surge during fall, winter

    The White House says it's bracing for a challenging fall and winter with a dire prediction of a nationwide COVID-19 surge. This as more Americans are turning to the drug Paxlovid to fight the virus.

  • New Mexico wildfire: Huge blaze could worsen this weekend

    "Historic" extreme weather likely to stoke New Mexico fire, which is already the size of Chicago.

  • Did Pete Davidson Get a Spray Tan?

    The comedian's newly bronzed look alerted the “spraydar” of TikTok detectives.

  • Crews work through 2nd night after Cuba hotel blast kills 27

    Crews worked through a second night searching for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in Cuba’s capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. The Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion on Friday. Just steps from Cuba’s capitol, the Saratoga’s façade was sheared off, burying workers inside and apparently passersby outside under concrete and twisted metal.

  • Free Speech, and a Free Society

    Readers weigh in on Elon Musk and Twitter, contrarian market indicators, Bitcoin in 401(k)s, cloud computing, and the Great Resignation

  • Strong winds force grounding of aircraft fighting New Mexico wildfire

    (Reuters) -Airborne firefighters dumped water and retardants on a raging New Mexico wildfire on Saturday, expediting their mission until gusty afternoon winds grounded their aerial campaign. In all New Mexico was battling at least six wildfires, the worst of them burning the mountains and canyons just east of the capital of Santa Fe, amid extremely hot, windy and dry weather that Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called "the worst possible set of conditions for any fire." The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon complex had burned 172,284 acres as of Saturday, officials said, the equivalent of 269 square miles (697 square km) or nearly 90% of the land area of New York City, destroying at least 170 homes and forcing 16,000 evacuations, officials said.

  • Leonard Peltier To Joe Biden: ‘I’m Not Guilty. I Would Like To Go Home.’

    In a rare interview, the imprisoned Native American rights activist said he is also “grateful” to Biden for giving tribes their sovereignty back.

  • 'Gangnam Style' singer Psy says BTS made his 'wish come true' by hitting No. 1 on the chart after he failed to

    BTS' Suga and Psy expressed their mutual admiration in an interview. Suga said that "with 'Gangnam Style' [Psy] paved the way for K-pop in the US."

  • Rangers locate climber's body on Alaska's Denali

    National park rangers in Alaska on Friday located the body of the year’s first registered climber on North America’s tallest peak. Because it’s so early in the climbing season, Matthias Rimml, a 35-year-old professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, was alone on the upper part of Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) mountain about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage. Rimml hadn't been considered overdue compared to his planned return date and food and fuel supply, according to Denali National Park and Preserve officials.

  • Donald Trump Lawsuit Seeking to Overturn Twitter Ban Thrown Out by Judge

    No one, except maybe Donald Trump and his inner circle, expected the ex-president’s legal challenge to Twitter’s permanent ban on him — on First Amendment grounds — to succeed. But now a federal judge has officially dismissed the suit. Trump, joined by the American Conservative Union and five individuals, sued Twitter (and then-CEO Jack Dorsey) […]

  • Kristen Bell, 41, Shares the Product That Gives Her ‘Smoother Hair’ and Skin While Sleeping

    Kristen Bell, 41, shared the one product she uses to prevent hair breakage and sagging skin. She only sleeps on a Slip Silk Pillowcase—here’s where to buy one.

  • Kentucky Derby: What are the current track, weather conditions at Churchill Downs?

    Barring unforeseen developments, the 148th Run for the Roses should be a clean one to watch.

  • Man who killed his 3-year-old son dies on Ohio's death row

    Michael Webb set his own house on fire with his wife and four children inside the night before Thanksgiving in 1990, officials said.

  • Less immigrant labor in US contributing to price hikes

    Just 10 miles from the Rio Grande, Mike Helle's farm is so short of immigrant workers that he’s replaced 450 acres of labor-intensive leafy greens with crops that can be harvested by machinery. In Houston, Al Flores increased the price of his BBQ restaurant’s brisket plate because the cost of the cut doubled due to meatpacking plants’ inability to fully staff immigrant-heavy production lines. In the Dallas area, Joshua Correa raised prices on the homes his company builds by $150,000 to cover increased costs stemming partly from a lack of immigrant labor.

  • ‘Putin’s Superyacht’ Grabbed by Italian Authorities Before It Could Sail Away

    Scheherazade, the $700 million boat U.S. officials believe belongs to Russian president, had been dry-docked and under investigation since March

  • 'Back at square one': Alabama police find abandoned SUV but escaped inmate, officer still missing

    Alabama authorities say officer Vicky White used an alias to purchase an SUV to help her and inmate Casey White escape.

  • New Research Finds Good Cholesterol Might Decrease Risk of Alzheimer's Disease—Here Are 5

    High-density lipoproteins might be your brain's BFFs, new research finds. Discover the best foods and activities to naturally raise your levels—and potentially lower your risk for&nbsp;Alzheimer's&nbsp;disease while you're at it.

  • Indian states ready with plans to mitigate heatwave impact - official

    Some 80% of Indian states are prone to heatwaves and most have plans ready to alter office and school timings as well as working hours for labourers to avoid the hottest time of day when necessary, a government official told Reuters on Friday. India suffered its hottest March in more than 100 years and April saw many places, including New Delhi, recording unusually high temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius on most days. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has categorised 23 of India's 28 states and some 100 cities and districts as being at risk of suffering extreme heat.

  • St. Louis seeking to boost population with Afghan refugees

    Inamullah Niazai sits on the front porch step of his red-brick St. Louis home and smiles at the bustle of activity around him — his mother and father chatting in the front yard, his two young daughters munching chocolate ice cream bars. “Anything is possible here,” Niazai, 23, said. An aggressive effort in St. Louis is trying to lure Afghan refugees like Niazai.