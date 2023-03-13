Mexico ‘safer than US’ despite drug cartel murders

Andres Manuel López Obrador says there is 'no problem with travelling safely around Mexico', despite the row over drug cartel murders - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mexico’s president has claimed his country is safer than the US amid a row over drug cartel murders.

Four Americans were kidnapped earlier this month and two killed as they travelled to the city of Matamoros.

A video of the men’s bodies being dragged onto the back of a truck in broad daylight shocked the American public. Several members of a violent cartel were arrested soon after.

“Mexico is safer than the United States,” said Andres Manuel López Obrador on Monday. “There's no problem with travelling safely around Mexico,” he told a news conference in response to a question about US travel warnings for Mexico.

The State Department issued a Level Four travel advisory for six Mexican states in October. Last Friday, the US Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued a reminder after reports of the kidnapping.

Mr López Obrador cited a recent rise in Americans residing in Mexico as evidence of an improving security situation in the central American country.

He said criticism of the country’s handling of crime was part of an “anti-Mexico” campaign by conservative US politicians wanting to impede its development.

A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan where four Americans where shot - AP

Murder rates were around four times higher in Mexico than in the US in 2020, according to data published by the World Bank.

The State Department now considers only two of the 32 states in Mexico safe for travel.

Congressional lawmakers are calling on the State Department to issue a travel advisory warning Americans that some Mexican pharmacies are passing off counterfeit pills made of fentanyl and methamphetamine as legitimate pharmaceuticals.

Senators sent a letter on Friday to Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, urging the department to immediately “warn Americans travelling to Mexico of the danger they face when purchasing pills from Mexican pharmacies”.

The United Nations has said that crime has been allowed to fester because of the impunity with which criminals operate in Mexico. More than 94 per cent of crimes in the country are unresolved.

Mr López Obrador said last week that he did not want the tragedy to be seized upon by the American media to portray Mexico as a dangerous country. He went on to say that Republican politicians will also use the crime as an opportunity to push “their agenda”.

Senator Lindsey Graham unveils plans for new laws to tackle Mexican drug cartels. Mr López Obrador believes Republicans are using the situation to push 'their agenda' - AP/J Scott Applewhite

He dismissed claims that Mexican drug traffickers are responsible for the flow of drugs such as fentanyl into the US.

“Here, we do not produce fentanyl, and we do not have consumption of fentanyl,” Mr López Obrador told reporters. Of the US, he said: “Why don’t they take care of their problem of social decay?”